Pool: Let us now praise famous pens

There is an old saying that goes, “the pen is mightier than the sword.” Well, I don’t collect swords, but I’ve accumulated a few really nice pens.
Pens go back to the ancient Egyptians, who used reeds to write on papyrus. Metal nibs proved easier to write small; at least one metal nib was discovered in the ruins of Pompeii. For centuries, besides metal pens, bird feather quills were used. The Constitution was signed with quill pens.
The tip of the quill would eventually be damaged by the pressure of writing. A simple solution was to trim it back. Little knives called pen knives were standard equipment for writers, along with blotters to soak up any spots of excess ink and prevent smearing.
The fountain pen was patented in 1827 in France. When you ran out of ink, you dipped the nib in an ink bottle and worked a piston to draw it into a reservoir in the pen’s body. Apparently, mischievous pupils sometimes reversed the process to squirt ink. I’ve never seen it except in cartoons and comedy skits from the 1930s.
The first commercial ballpoint pen became available in 1943. In the ‘60s, I remember encountering the Bic pen, which became the standard for cheap, effective and disposable pens.
Felt-tipped pens were developed in Japan. They are well suited to write Kanji, Chinese characters that Japanese adopted. You can buy calligraphy brush pens with extra soft felt to re-create the effects of brush strokes.
Today, presidential orders and legislation are signed with felt-tipped Sharpie pens in the White House.
I’ve gone through many disposable pens in my life. They still accumulate in drawers all around my house.
The rollerball gel pen is one of my favorite types. They put a good amount of ink on the page, but run out of ink quicker than ballpoints. A few years ago I would mark about 300,000 words of student writing each spring for the International Baccalaureate Programme, and I regularly went through several red gel pens.
Back in the last century I was intrigued by the Fisher Space Pen. It was advertised as being able to write upside down, and it actually did go into space with NASA and the Soviet space programs.
It’s an elegant short pen, perfect for putting into pants pockets and converts to a full-size pen due to an asymmetrical cap. I loved it, except for one thing. The chrome versions were slippery, and I lost several when they worked their way out of my pocket.
Many high quality ballpoints are heavy and are pointed in front. I don’t want to wear out my pockets, so I appreciate something with a rounded end.
I own several very nice pens, but two are my favorites. One is a Montblanc Meisterstück rollerball. It fits comfortably in pants pockets, and its distinctive emblem on the cap makes it almost like a bit of jewelry when worn in a shirt pocket. Though it goes through ink faster than a ballpoint, it writes beautifully, and I have a supply of refills in my desk.
Another current favorite is a Pilot Namiki Falcon fountain pen. Gold nibs produce the smoothest writing. When I got it with a medium nib, I was very impressed with its softness, but it put too much ink on the page.
Eventually I ordered an extra-fine nib to conserve ink and to be able to write smaller, in order to take notes and annotate books.
I get compliments on the pens. A good pen is beautiful and, as they say, is mighty.