Pool: Loneliness and the long-distance singer

It’s officially spring, and millions of people around the world are trying not to be lonely.
Last week marked Passover, or Pesach, in Judaism. This holy day is celebrated in private homes, at Seder meals where families gather to remember their ancestors’ deliverance from the great plagues of ancient Egypt.
This year that tradition had to be modified. In Israel, people were urged to set tables on their balconies or near windows so their neighbors and passers-by could share the experience from a distance.
Sunday marked the end of Lent and the most important holy day in Christianity, Easter, the feast of the Resurrection. Most churches tried to carry on with worship by means of technology.
There were lots of virtual services across the spectrum of Christian belief — Catholic and Protestant and Orthodox churches reached out to their flocks trying to preserve their lives and those of the sick and elderly.
I’d had a recent telephone conversation with a brilliant young man (I’m of his parents’ generation) who is trying to ride out the pandemic in a rented room halfway across America. He is religious, a convert to Catholicism, and he expressed his loneliness at this holy season.
So we agreed to meet by phone on Easter morning. We read Psalm 91, which says, in part, “You will not fear the terror of the night, or the arrow that flies by day, or the pestilence that stalks in darkness, or the destruction that wastes at noonday.”
We read some hopeful passages, such as the resurrection account in Matthew, and we prayed, and I think we felt less lonely.
Then I went off to my breakfast of bacon and bangers, crumpets with lemon curd, and coffee. I’m happy to indulge my wife’s English heritage.
Later, on a beautiful spring afternoon, we went for a walk in the greenbelt. The parks and trails were all officially closed, but this is not officially a park, so we donned our homemade masks and hit the trails. It was a field test for them in a low-risk environment.
We saw some people, mostly young people, some running or biking. We kept a distance. Nobody coughed. Nobody else was wearing a mask.
My daughter in New York City says that, when she has go out to walk the dog, only about two thirds of people are wearing masks.
The day was cool and beautiful. I can imagine that before long it will be really uncomfortable to walk outdoors with a mask.
I had an interesting experience as part of a socially-distancing choir. We recorded ourselves at our homes, singing along to a piano, with a metronome clicker keeping time.
It was a frustrating experience. The unison part was too high for me, and I missed being able to blend in with other voices. I discarded 20 takes in disgust. Finally the pianist and video-mix person sent me the voice of the soloist, and suddenly I could sing with him.
The recording brutally demonstrated my vocal shortcomings. I don’t have a bad voice, but I definitely belong in the chorus, not out front. Nevertheless, I was assured that it sounded fine and would work when all the voices were blended together.
Sure enough, it did. Our hymn, “Come ye faithful, raise the strain,” sounded good, and my bass line in harmony didn’t show the flaws that I knew were there.
I think there’s some kind of lesson in that.
Our choir was one of three vocal ensembles on Easter. I was proud to be part of an online liturgy.
We were apart, but we harmonized. And we were not alone.