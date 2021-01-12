Pool: Long views and depth of feeling

There is a joke among students of philosophy: “Anything you can do, I can do meta.”
What it means is that philosophers practice pulling away from the specifics of arguments and situations to look at things in the broadest terms.
For example, instead of answering the ethical question about what somebody should do about something happening right now, meta-ethics asks what it means to be moral, or what counts as a moral argument, or what does it take to have a moral system.
That doesn’t tell you what you should do when you need an answer, and practical people get frustrated with discussions centered on “let’s talk about talking about making choices.” Still, there are some advantages to taking the longest view.
One of these advantages is that refocusing from the specific to the general can let us avoid some of the passions that frequently cloud our judgment. Anger and disgust often lead to bad places. We can interpret the world better if we know our own strengths and limits.
So it is with photographic images. I’m sure everyone reading this has seen plenty of pictures from last week that have generated a strong emotional response. I certainly have.
Lots of people are manipulating our emotions now, so I’d like to make some observations about interpreting images.
Let’s look at two examples. One of them is an image purporting to be a screenshot of CNN with a chyron announcing the arrival of antifa protesters at the Capitol last week.
The first principle of interpreting images is to see if they are authentic or truthful. In this case, fact-checkers noted misspellings and nonstandard font that proves the image was altered. That’s straightforward. It’s, literally, faked news.
Still, people believe what they want to believe instead of wanting to believe what they should believe. This credulity is not limited to either side in the culture wars.
Another image shows two women in MAGA caps at the Capitol rally with signs. One of them says, “Stop the steel!” and the other says, “Stop the electrical collage.” Someone posted them, mocking the demonstrators as uneducated and stupid.
There are several things to consider about an image like this. The first is whether it’s an altered photograph. It’s easy to rewrite the signs digitally. Always we must remember that photography does not accurately mirror reality. Always photos have conveyed lies, and technology has made it worse. Always consider counterfeit images.
Second, it is possible that the signs are real, but are being used to mock the rally. Just wearing a MAGA hat and showing up doesn’t make you a Trump supporter. These could have been trolls.
Third, they might have been pro-Trump people who were using the signs ironically to generate the scorn and mockery that causes people to cling more tightly to their cause. They could be provocateurs.
Fourth, they might just be fools, but that’s not as obvious as it first seemed.
Images are good at provoking strong emotions. If an image enrages you, be extra-careful to make sure you are really seeing what you think you’re seeing. Confirmation bias strikes deep and feels good.
If the images make you despise and hate others, especially if they make you feel superior to them, be suspicious that somebody is trying to manipulate you. And be suspicious of your own motivation.
Like many people, I get outraged, but I’ve learned that questioning the image and yourself will bring perspective and, just maybe, truth.
I can’t help taking the long view. That’s where I’m from.