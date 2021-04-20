Pool: Meanwhile, the beat goes on

I walked into the house on a Sunday afternoon, fresh back from church. I had a column in mind, and I was contemplating the opening sentences when I heard the radio. Three people were killed in a shooting in Austin.
This one really struck home for me, because it’s in a very nice neighborhood, a few blocks from the place I called home for a decade. I’ve often walked or jogged right past the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.
Apparently it wasn’t a random mass shooting, like so many recently, but like so many murders, those slain knew the killer. A suspect is being sought; his name has been publicized.
What I had planned to write about was guns. Last week I sent off the paperwork to purchase an M1 Garand rifle from the Civilian Marksmanship Program. Those rifles are the ones we fought with in WWII and Korea.
I have a collection of antique military rifles, all fully functional. The oldest is a Swedish Mauser made over a century ago, in 1920. The collection includes rifles of American, British, German, Italian and Russian design. The Garand is sort of a capstone to the collection, though I still want a Japanese Arisaka rifle and a Swiss K31. I once owned a French MAS36 but sold it, to my eventual regret.
All these rifles work as well as they ever did, but they simply kill too slowly and hold too little ammunition for modern use.
As a city-dweller, I don’t shoot often. I hunt infrequently, though I am enthusiastic about shooting feral hogs. I have a semi-automatic hog rifle and a fine European deer rifle in a very American .30-06 caliber. I even have an AR-15, though the only thing I would hunt with it is coyotes.
A few years ago I recounted the story of walking up to the governor of Texas with a pistol in my hand. Nobody flinched or batted an eye. It was inside a gun store where I was doing business, and Rick Perry dropped in to say howdy to the boys.
Perhaps I’ve made my point I’m not anti-gun. I have rifles and pistols and a couple of shotguns. I have a concealed handgun license, and just for the heck of it have packed heat inside the Texas Capitol. I take a pistol on long driving trips.
Nevertheless, I am increasingly concerned about the gun violence in our country, most specifically the random mass shootings at workplaces, malls, schools and even places of worship.
I remember when the ban on “assault rifles” was lifted. At the time I thought it was a good idea because people don’t use those semi-automatic high-capacity carbines very often to rob banks or liquor stores. But, sadly, they work effectively for killing a lot of strangers in a short time.
Nowadays I regret that those rifles are legal. Pretty much any legitimate use of a long gun can be accomplished with bolt, pump or lever action. Although it’s really fun to shoot my customized AR-15, it’s also horrifying to see them used as props for political extremists in public demonstrations.
Australia and New Zealand instituted gun controls after horrible mass murders — so far they have had no repeat atrocities. I’m afraid we have too many guns circulating in this nation to do the same, and I’m pessimistic that we have the will or even the ability to solve this problem.
Meanwhile, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill allowing almost anybody to carry handguns without a license.
Meanwhile, people are dying.