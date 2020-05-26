Pool: Memorial Day and Veterans Day not the same

This column will go to press right after the Memorial Day weekend. I hope everybody had a happy, safe, and meaningful holiday.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. This is a strange summer of hope and fear. I expect I won’t have occasion to wear white linen in public; I am committed to sweltering in place.
A number of my friends on Facebook are posting images of their parents in uniform to honor their memory. While I have deep respect for those who have served our country in the armed forces, they are confusing Veterans Day with Memorial Day.
Veterans day honors those who served; Memorial Day honors those who died in that service.
Memorial Day began as a holiday to commemorate those who fell in the Union cause during the Civil War. Well, we’ve been in a number of wars since then.
Last summer I visited the American cemetery in Cambridge, England. It is a solemn and beautiful place. Crosses and Stars of David mark the mortal remains of thousands who fell. A large memorial wall lists the names of those whose bodies were never recovered, lost at sea or in the air war against the Nazis.
It is a profound experience to be in such a place, to meditate on all the lives cut short, to think about the world as it went on, about how their brothers and sisters rebuilt our nation into something that, while flawed, became more fair and just and prosperous.
I did not write a Facebook post reminding people of the difference between the two holidays. They are trying to honor the departed who deserve memory and love and honor. In these rough days, we can use all the honoring we can give.
War breaks too many warriors. Some of them heal and move on in life, perhaps with emotional pain they never quite get rid of. I know of men who still suffer from trauma half a century ago on the other side of the world
People sometimes succumb to wounds many years after they are inflicted.
Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, who repulsed repeated Confederate charges at Gettysburg, preserving our Republic in its most crucial hour, died in 1914 from complications of a wound he received in 1864.
He and millions of later generations did not fall in battle, but lived on. This length of years was denied to those who died on the battlefield, or of disease, or in training accidents, while in active service.
Emmanuel Vincent Terrell, USMC, the son of a high school classmate, returned from Iraq and Afghanistan physically untouched, but died by his own hand in 2017. Other friends posted other faces of young people in uniform who struggled in vain against post traumatic stress disorder. Maybe we should include them among the fallen. We can use all the compassion we can give.
There is an unbridgeable abyss between the living and the dead. Memorial Day is about the dead who never returned from their service. It is important to remember those who gave the last full measure of devotion.
We have a holiday for those who returned, and it is Veterans Day. It is right that we honor them for their service, and it is our obligation to repay their duty by helping heal those whose bodies and souls have been wounded in that duty.
Confusing Memorial Day with Veterans Day is easy to do, because on both holidays we are expressing admiration and honor, and especially gratitude.
In these angry and fearful times, we can use all the gratitude we can give.