Pool: My own banned book project

One of the staples of the high school English class for the last three decades has been the banned book project. Students are given a list of books that have been challenged or removed from school and public libraries and told to research and read the book. Usually a parent has to approve the student’s choice, which minimizes parental objections.
I didn’t often teach the grade level that did this project, and I had few parents ever complain about their students’ reading. A student told me once that her parents wouldn’t let her read Dante’s “Inferno” because “we don’t believe that stuff.” Later I learned that she quietly read it on her own.
Once a parent objected to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I listened politely, trying to determine whether the parent had actually read the book. I asked, “Are you objecting to the passage on page such-and-such?” She gave a shaky answer, and ultimately I asked, “how does it in any way harm your child to read this book?” With the non-confrontational tone I took, ultimately she backed off.
I just bought a newly banned book. It is Blake Bailey’s biography of the writer Phillip Roth. The biographer was accused of sexual assault by one woman and of “grooming” middle-school students with non-physical but inappropriate relationships so that he might have sex with them when they were legally of age.
As with many modern scandals, accusations become irrefutable offenses. Bailey’s book was delisted by its publisher. He is free to find another publisher he can, but new editions are not being printed or promoted.
Phillip Roth (1933-2018) was a major writer who gained critical and popular success with many novels. I have read a few of them, including “The Plot Against America” and “The Human Stain,” though never “Portnoy’s Complaint,” popular with many people I knew in the early ’70s. Roth also seems to have been something of a scoundrel and womanizer.
I don’t know if the biography is any good; reviews are mixed. I don’t minimize the accusations, but I find myself in agreement with writer Damon Linker who says, “We live in a cultural world in which people think that inanimate objects possess occult powers requiring them to be expunged when those connected with them are accused of evil deeds.”
It doesn’t take long to find examples of writers, artists and public figures whose acts would call for condemnation. For example, French philosopher Michel Foucault has been credibly accused of paying underage Tunisian boys for sex, much as painter Paul Gaugin did with young Tahitian girls. Ezra Pound broadcast for Fascist Italy during WWII, and Martin Heidegger was even, for a period, a member of the Nazi party — and never clearly repented.
Harvey Milk had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy. Nobody seemed to notice. A Navy warship was named for him, and he was honored on a postage stamp.
Does it somehow pollute the power and beauty of his paintings to learn that Caravaggio was a brawler and murderer who once castrated a man before killing him? His paintings on religious subjects evoke awe at fallen humanity touched by the divine. His scenes of violence are gripping. How could such a bad person make such good art? It’s a perennial paradox with no simplistic solution.
As someone who takes morality seriously, I contrast it with the incoherent moralistic piling-on we see so often in today’s so-called “cancel culture.”
So I’m starting my own banned book project. If I learn anything interesting, I’ll let y’all know.