Pool: Nazi conspiracies: a not-so-distant mirror

A book review is a distinct genre of writing, part report and part reflection. Its author must enlighten readers on what the book is about while also evaluating it. When given enough time to develop, a review can be a very special kind of essay.
In the current issue of The New York Review of Books, Geoffrey O’Brien writes about “The Hitler Conspiracies” by Richard J. Evans. In looking at conspiracy theories by and about Nazis, we can gain some perspective on our own times.
This column is a review of a review. I have not read Evans’ book.
In a field with many possible subjects, Evans limits himself to five topics. First, he discusses the forged document “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” that formed the basis of a persistent anti-Jewish myth that shaped both the emergent Nazi Party and much of German public opinion.
The second topic is the story of the mythical “stab in the back” that Germany allegedly suffered at the end of WWI. Because the German Army did not disintegrate in the field, but called for armistice when they recognized that they could fight no longer, a story grew up that they could have won the war had they not been betrayed by Jews, communists, and Social Democratic politicians, among many others.
The third area of interest is the Reichstag fire on Feb. 27, 1933. The Nazis used it as an excuse to impose emergency measures that lasted throughout the Third Reich. They blamed the fire on Jewish and communist conspirators. Later, others pinned the blame on the Nazis themselves. The conspiracy theories swirl even today.
According to O’Brien, Evans painstakingly goes through the evidence and concludes that a 24-year-old Dutchman, Marinus van der Lubbe, who was arrested inside the building and confessed to the crime, was the sole person responsible. He was tried along with five communists for the crime. They were acquitted for lack of evidence; he was executed.
A German writer was accused of being “pro-Nazi” for his refusal to concede that this burning was a “false flag” operation by the Nazis themselves. Conspiracy theorists believe that any rebuttal means you’re in on the conspiracy.
The fourth topic concerns the flight of Rudolph Hess, second only to Hitler, to Scotland in 1941. Hess believed he could negotiate a peace with Britain. He was not only deluded, but mentally unstable. Hess was imprisoned, tried after the war, and spent the rest of his life in Spandau prison in Berlin. A large number of books involve him in conspiracies of all kinds.
Finally are the many legends about Hitler himself, about how look-alike bodies were left in the bunker while he and Eva Braun were sneaked out of the country by submarine—with a lot of gold—to Argentina. Or maybe to Antarctica, where the Nazi anti-gravity machines were being produced. It gets progressively crazier.
One of the benefits of reading history is the perspective it gives. This is time when many in our own country believe conspiracies about Satanic child abuse abetted by politicians in pizza shops, about vaccines being used to insert tracking devices, about Sandy Hook and 9/11 being “false flag” operations, and about how a massive multi-state conspiracy by “people in the shadows” totally corrupted the electoral process in the United States.
It’s harder to systematically debunk a conspiracy theory than it is to make one up. People cling to what makes sense to them, but believing something, however intensely, doesn’t make it so.
Conspiracy theories aren’t just crazy; they can threaten our Republic.