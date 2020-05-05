Pool: Plagues, climate changes, and the fall of empire

After more than 1,500 years, the fall of Rome still attracts our attention. It was a monumental series of events, first gradual then catastrophic. It took more than a thousand years for the world to re-approach their accomplishments.
It’s only natural that historians keep revisiting these events, for history changes as we study the past in the light of new discoveries.
A recent addition to this literature is Kyle Harper’s “The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease and the End of an Empire.” This book attempts to put historical events into a context of climate change and infectious diseases. It’s a provocative and timely thesis.
Harper writes well, and for a general audience. It’s the kind of book that could fire up a bright 20 year old, and it is also stimulating to readers three or four times that age.
Some critics have said Harper overstates points or ignores controversies and uncertainties, but even so he is also likely to send the curious reader to ancient and modern sources.
I listened to an audiobook but ordered the text for the extensive footnotes, charts, maps and appendices.
This book tries to contextualize Roman history though its physical climate. The Mediterranean climate has changed many times due to factors such as the sun’s brightness cycles and volcanic eruptions. Harper has delved into these sciences more deeply than many prior historians.
Because we can’t take historical temperature or rainfall directly, we use chemical and biological traces to reconstruct paleoclimate. He cites scientific studies of these climate proxies.
Rome, he tells us, was blessed with a period called the Roman Climate Optimum, which lasted from about 200 B.C. to about 150 A.D. This was a time of increased rainfall in the Mediterranean world.
At the end of the Roman period was an era known as the Late Antique Little Ice Age from 450 to 700. A colder climate would have reduced agricultural fertility at the same time the Romans were beset by barbarian invasions, exhausting wars with Persia, and, most importantly, plagues.
Harper discusses three major plagues that affected Rome. The first, the Antonine plague, occurred at the height of the Empire, under Marcus Aurelius. It apparently spread throughout the Roman Empire, killing, among others, the co-emperor Lucius Verus, leading Marcus to fix the succession on his unworthy son, Commodus.
We have a primary source account of the plague’s symptoms by the greatest physician of the ancient world, Galen. Based on case studies, Harper concludes the Antonine plague was smallpox, which was spread by the integrated trade routes Rome maintained.
The plague of Cyprian got its name from a third-century bishop who described it. Harper thinks it was similar to Ebola. Some commentators think Harper has gone too far in saying it was a pandemic, though clearly it ravaged many places.
The most devastating plague hit the Eastern Empire in the reign of Justinian, (527-565) who early on showed great promise in reconquering and rebuilding much that had been lost. By the end of his life, the army’s pay was cut, provinces were lost, cities were depopulated, and the empire was on a death spiral. Harper thinks this epidemic was bubonic plague.
Harper is a serious scholar who has a narrative gift. The fall of Rome was caused by many factors, including bad political decisions, wars, demographic pressures, as well as by disease and climate change.
Reading this in a plague year makes even more clear the connection between human affairs and a natural world we do not fully control.
Harper’s book is thrilling and a bit terrifying.