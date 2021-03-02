Pool: Polarizing habits of heart and mind

The historian Flavius Josephus tells us that even as Roman armies besieged Jerusalem, armed Jewish factions within the city continued to fight and kill each other, occupying different parts of the city and Temple.
We’re not quite there yet in America, but many signs are looking bad, including silly and seditious screeds for secession from the Republic, indivisible, that most of us have been pledging allegiance to our whole lives.
I’ve spent much time observing the political polarization of our era in this nation and in our souls.
Like many people, I tend to favor one side over the other, but not uncritically. I wrote long ago that I tend to be the most conservative of my liberal friends and the most liberal of my conservative ones.
That’s not out of wishy-washy wanting to paper over differences, nor out of sheer contrariness, but because I hate ideology and believe in pluralism. I believe that all our values don’t fall neatly into one hierarchy, that one key idea does not untie all the knotty problems we face, and that the ability to see things from multiple perspectives is the only way to deal with the complexities of society.
True, there are some people I just can’t talk to right now, and with others I steer clear of anything political because I want to maintain relationships. That’s not a permanent solution, but it beats irrevocable rupture with people who can make me really angry.
People have written entire books on the subject of our cultural and political fissures, but in today’s column I want to talk about one insightful essay.
Back in 2018 David Blankenhorn wrote an essay called “The Top 14 Causes of Political Polarization” for The American Interest magazine.
Some of these causes are historical consequences of decisions we have made, including gerrymandering, political primaries, new rules for Congress and the rise of new political and donor classes.
Several reflect social trends, like our self-sorting into like-minded groups, increased religious and ethnic diversity, and the rise of identity-group politics. The passing of the Greatest Generation also matters, and there’s no cure for that.
Many of these factors are very difficult to address, and even attempting to implies a common purpose that is rare nowadays.
There is also a personal dimension to political polarization. Attending to one’s own behavior is not sufficient to resolving our problems, but it’s a necessary start.
People on all sides tend to exhibit characteristic ways of thinking, regardless of whether they come from the left or the right. Recognizing that, and seeing those tendencies in ourselves, can give us clarity and self-control.
The first 13 causes for political polarization are social, structural or historical. The last is personal.
I’m going to finish with a long quote, Blankenhorn’s 14th point. We all do some of these things some of the time, and we should resist these polarizing habits of mind and heart:
- Favoring binary (either/or) thinking
- Absolutizing one’s preferred values
- Viewing uncertainty as a mark of weakness or sin
- Indulging in motivated reasoning (always and only looking for evidence that supports your side)
- Relying on deductive logic (believing that general premises justify specific conclusions)
- Assuming that one’s opponents are motivated by bad faith
- Permitting the desire for approval from an in-group (“my side”) to guide one’s thinking
- Succumbing intellectually and spiritually to the desire to dominate others (what Saint Augustine called libido dominandi)
- Declining for oppositional reasons to agree on basic facts and on the meaning of evidence