Pool: Re-reading in a time of plague

Recent events too obvious to detail have led me to reread a book for the third time. The book is “The Plague” by Albert Camus.
It was published in 1947; I read it in the fall of 1971, when I read a number of things by that author. I taught it once or twice in my career, sometime between the late ’80s and mid ’90s.
Of all Camus’ novels, this one was my favorite, though I often taught his short novel “The Stranger,” which I had to train myself to like.
“The Plague” is about a fictional pestilence in Oran, Algeria, set in the 1940s. It is sometimes seen as an allegory for France under Nazi rule between 1940 and 1945, but there is nothing that explicitly links the quarantined city with anything else going on in the world — except radio messages of support, which might be a stand-in for Allied radio during WWII.
The protagonists include a doctor and an unlikely group of people who band together to fight the plague. These include a journalist, a stranger of independent means, a man with criminal ties, an unassuming clerk, and a Jesuit priest.
There are no female characters, nor any Arabs, whose existence is only glancingly acknowledged. The prose is spare, and though there are a few philosophical conversations, they are spread out throughout the book.
In this rereading I noted details I had missed before. Camus recounts an overheard conversation about a man who shot an Arab on the beach in Algiers, which is the central event of his novel “The Stranger.” A man is reading Kafka thinking it is some kind of detective novel. A character repeatedly plays his only phonograph record, “St. James Infirmary.”
Camus was regarded as an existentialist, though he disdained that label. What he had in common with them was his insistence that people must make choices despite living in an absurd world.
For Camus, “absurd” means the disconnect between our expectations of the world and the random events that ensue. He was an atheist, a sort of stoic, but was passionately opposed to nihilism. He believed that humans never had the right to kill each other, and he was opposed to capital punishment on moral grounds.
“Exile” is an important concept for him. We are thrown out of the comfort of our homes and adrift under an uncaring sky. Though the author himself seems to have had no religious sensibility, he perceives that modern people are missing something their ancestors possessed, meaningful life.
There are some points of contact with the impending coronavirus pandemic, as well as dissimilarities. Oran in the novel was a single city, cut off from the rest of the world, whereas nowadays it seems all the planet is subject to the plague.
Camus is acutely aware that his fictional plague separates humans from each other, both physically and psychically. As we face the near future, there will be people we love whom we cannot visit because of quarantine restrictions.
We don’t read fiction to give us a road map for our lives, but sometimes we learn a lesson without the author moralizing. Camus presents us with a cast of characters who labor steadily to save lives. There is no glorious, romantic heroism to them. They do what has to be done.
Maybe that’s what appealed to me, almost half a century ago, as a teenager. Even in the face of overwhelming events, average people can work together to alleviate human suffering.
The cliche becomes wisdom: keep calm and carry on.