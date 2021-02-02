Pool: Reading late in a pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic set in last March, I found myself reading a lot having to do with plagues, both fictional and historical accounts.
Like a number of writers I followed, I read Camus and Defoe and Bocaccio and Katherine Anne Porter. I also read books on plagues and the fall of Rome.
A friend gave me a copy of John M. Barry’s 2004 book “The Great Influenza,” about the 1918-19 epidemic that swept the world and might have killed as many as 5% of the young adults on the planet. I read the middle and ending chapters, and then I put it aside for months.
Recently I finished it. It is a book that centers on the scientists and doctors who combated the disease, and there is a very good section about the science of viruses and influenza.
It is well known that the pandemic killed people in the prime of life, between 20 and 35. Pregnant women were hit hardest. Normally the very young and very old die quickly. Barry thinks that a previous epidemic whose symptoms were so mild it was unnoticed might have given some immunity to older people. He can’t explain why children were spared.
This was a time when medical science had made rapid advances, yet antibiotics had not been invented. Of course, antibiotics are useless against viruses, but many of the fatalities were the result of secondary infections that occurred two weeks after the first course of the disease. Science could treat those with serums that boosted the body’s immune system.
Scientists kept looking for a bacterium to fight; the viral cause was not established until the 1930s, though it was suspected.
We sometimes refer to the pandemic as “The Spanish Flu” although it probably originated in western Kansas. The reason was simple. The world was at war and censorship was in place in Europe and America, but not in neutral Spain. Therefore, they were the first to report on the plague in the newspapers.
One of the most unexpected insights I gained had to do with America being committed to total war, which included censorship and prosecution of anyone who hurt morale.
Katherine Anne Porter’s short novel “Pale Horse, Pale Rider,” is based on her own experiences of influenza and of losing her soldier fiancé who treated her illness. But it also conveys the claustrophobic atmosphere of the time, when “four minute men” sold war bonds at every movie and public event, and when declining to buy them could cause you to be suspected of disloyalty.
Woodrow Wilson, after having tried earlier to keep America out of the war, was totally committed to its prosecution. He never expressed any sympathy or slowed the transit of troops to Europe on ships that soon became floating houses of horror.
Barry gives examples of places where the plague was contained, like Gunnison, Colorado, and where it was out of control, like Philadelphia. The reluctance of newspapers, the mass media of the day, to say anything contrary to official optimism comes in for great and deserved criticism.
At the end of the book Barry gives some prescient lessons in case of a future pandemic.
He writes that “the biggest problem lies in the relationship between governments and the truth.”
In 1918 a president was obsessed with prosecuting a war. In 2020 a President was obsessed with reelection. One president remained silent; the other knew last February that the Covid virus was deadly but insisted publicly that it was just like the flu.
Telling the truth might have helped. History’s lens is sharp and pitiless.