Pool: Remembering three inspiring lives

In recent days I have learned about the deaths of three people whose lives show us what we can be.
About a year ago I wrote a column about Jim Halls, titled “How Jim Kept the Faith and Saved the World.” It was about a man who was about to turn 100. When I met him and asked him about his life he did not mention his successful career as a stockbroker, but his service in Normandy as a first lieutenant in 1944.
I later found out about his faithful kindness to his wife in her declining years, and after her death to another woman whose children kept visiting him years after she too had passed away.
Jim had a large and wonderful birthday party at 100, and he got just past 101 before going the way of all flesh. He was never famous, except in the hearts of his loved ones, but I was honored to make his acquaintance.
Bertha Sadler Means lived almost to her 101st birthday. She was well known as an educator and civic activist. The granddaughter of an enslaved man, she took the train to Austin to attend the school that later became Huston-Tillotson University. The taxi drivers would not give her a ride to the college because of her race.
Nevertheless, she persisted. At age 21 she was a founding member of St. James Episcopal Church in Austin, which opened its doors on Dec. 7, 1941. It remains to this day an active parish in the city. She got a college degree, married a professor (who was not her teacher) and started a family, five children who grew up to distinguished careers.
The local newspaper published a photo of Bertha and her husband and oldest daughter taken sometime in the ‘40s, before her 30th birthday. The dignity and determination and intelligence of this Black American family stood out, but that did not surprise me. One thing did. The young Bertha was beautiful.
She became a teacher in the white schools and pushed for desegregation and integration, becoming well known as a civic leader and member of many organizations. She ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 1981 when she was 61 years old. At age 88 she was a delegate to the Democratic convention that nominated Barack Obama.
Congress Avenue was temporarily renamed in her honor. She lived long enough to have a school named after her while she was still alive. The Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy is one of two schools for girls in the Austin school district. The other is named for former governor Ann Richards.
Finally, it was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Dick Hoyt at 80. When Hoyt was a young man, he and his wife had a son, Rick, born with severe physical disabilities. They were advised to put him into an institution. He refused — he brought his son home. Rick learned to speak through a computer.
Starting at age 40, Dick began running races pushing his son in front of him. This went on for over thirty years. In that time he and Rick did 257 triathlons, 6 Iron Man competitions, and 72 marathons, 32 of them in Boston. His last Boston Marathon was in 2014, the year after the terrorist bombing of that race.
Many people know the story of Team Hoyt. Many remember the legacy of Bertha Sadler Means. Jim Halls is known to his friends and family.
These people lived their lives well. They finished their course; they kept the faith. They enriched us all.