Pool: Rendezvous with rewritten history

In my senior year of high school my best friend, his girlfriend and I made a plan. Facing separation and the excitements of college, we agreed to meet in the future.
We chose the date and time—noon on July 4, 1976, at the Confederate memorial on the grounds of the Gregg County Courthouse.
Recently the news has been full of heated arguments about Confederate memorials, including the one in Longview.
I’ll join that debate later.
I would rather comment on how history is rewritten and rewritten, and how new myths gain traction among those disposed to believe them.
Kevin M. Levin has written a book that challenges a persistent idea that black men fought for the Confederacy. His “Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth” asserts that stories about black men engaging in organized combat date from the late 1970s as a reaction to the spread of ideas of civil rights.
There is no question that black slaves were present in the Confederate armies. The Army of Northern Virginia is estimated to have had between 6,000 to 10,000 enslaved men attached to it as laborers, cooks, barbers, musicians and personal servants.
Sometimes even privates went to war with their own human property. It is almost certain that some of these black men came under fire, and it is possible that some were required to haul shot and shell for artillery in combat.
There is, however, absolutely no evidence of organized units of black soldiers. There was a unit of prosperous mixed-race men that tried to organize in New Orleans, offering themselves to the Confederate cause to raise their status and esteem.
Their offer was declined. When the United States forces occupied New Orleans, they volunteered for the Union.
It is also true that the Confederate Congress, under pressure from Robert E. Lee, passed a law encouraging masters to free their slaves for use in the army. This law was passed in March, 1865; Lee surrendered on April 9.
The Texas constitution of 1861 forbade the emancipation of slaves, something that had been done occasionally in other southern states.
There were stories of slaves defending their wounded masters on the battlefield that might have some truth to them.
For an enslaved man, perhaps the best outcome for him would be to return to his home and family in the company of his wounded master, where his services would bring him good will and kind treatment.
After the war some black men attended Confederate veterans gatherings, and about 2,800 were granted pensions. Levin gives considerable evidence that they were not regarded as soldiers, but camp slaves.
Their presence helped the development of the “Lost Cause” narrative. Surely slavery was, the myth went, only one of many reasons for the war.
In looking at the memoirs of white southerners, one should note the great contrast between what they said in 1860 and what they said after 1865.
The modern myth of black Confederates dates to the actions of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who claimed that up to 65,000 black men fought alongside the men who wanted to keep them enslaved.
It’s also true that a few black people have perpetuated this myth. Space and charity do not allow for speculation on their motives.
Levin’s book provides a clear look at a subject that really shouldn’t be contentious.
On July 4, 1976, I was hosting other friends in my first apartment in Longview, and our party started early.
I totally forgot the rendezvous until midafternoon. I realized that our meeting really was a lost cause.