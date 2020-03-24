Pool: Returning to old and fictional friends

“There is no Frigate like a Book / To take us Lands away”
These lines by Emily Dickinson are particularly appropriate these days. Becalmed and confined to my cabin, I turned to a book to meet old friends in places long ago and far away.
I have been reserving it for a time of special need, for a period when I wanted to be able to take my mind elsewhere, not to obsess over losses and dangers, but to escape in the best sense.
John Updike once said that he had read all of Dickens except for one novel, “Our Mutual Friend,” which he was saving for some time in his life he really needed it. I hope that Updike, who died of lung cancer in 2009, was able to read and enjoy it.
My book is “The Thirteen Gun Salute” by Patrick O’Brian. It’s the thirteenth book in a series that is essentially a 20-volume historical novel recounting the adventures in the Napoleonic wars of a Royal Navy captain, Jack Aubrey, and his friend and companion Stephen Maturin, a naturalist and intelligence agent.
I was introduced to the series on a hike in the Gila Wilderness of New Mexico over a quarter-century ago. It was my ex-communist ex-friend, as I remember, who excitedly described the books around a long-ago campfire.
When I returned to civilization, I bought the first in the series, “Master and Commander,” and not knowing they were interconnected, at random I selected volume 14, “The Nutmeg of Consolation.”
I saw the many allusions to previous events, so I read the books in sequence, all the way to the end, where Lieutenant Aubrey has become Admiral Aubrey, and Maturin has become exceedingly wealthy. But I skipped one.
“The Thirteen Gun Salute” centers on a diplomatic and intelligence mission dispatched to a fictional sultanate near Java to foil a French initiative to make a treaty with the local ruler.
O’Brian’s novels are characterized by extreme verisimilitude, the qualities that convey realism in literature. He painstakingly lays out the architecture of ships and the modes of sailing. Sailors never just pull on a rope — everything has a name and a purpose. Eventually you start to follow most of it.
I read most of these books in the late 20th century. One advantage nowadays is that I can pull out my phone and look up words like “binturong” and “babirusa,” real animals (“bear-cat” and “deer-pig” respectively), and that there really is an Inaccessible Island (where the ship nearly comes to grief) near Tristan da Cunha, though Pulo Prabang is a fictional Javanese town.
It’s a great joy to re-encounter these old friends after many years. I’ve thought about Aubrey and Maturin from time to time, but I hadn’t remembered Killick, the irascible sailor devoted to his captain, who is always fussing when Aubrey gets his uniforms stained with wine or with blood.
Another minor character dies several books later in a minor skirmish with the French. Until then, he seemed doughty and indestructible.
Real historical persons pass through the novels. It is high quality historical fiction.
I could, I suppose, re-read all the other books in the series, but there’s something special about reading this novel for the first time. It’s simultaneously familiar and new.
I will return to anxiety and the news soon enough. But it cost me nothing to pull this book off the reserved shelf, nothing but the time I have in abundance nowadays.
Dickinson closes her poem thus: “How frugal is the Chariot / That bears a Human soul.”