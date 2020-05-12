Pool: Running, dreaming, and three degrees of freedom

When I was a little boy I used to have dreams where I was running from something frightening. My legs could barely move and whatever it was kept gaining on me. Then I woke up with my heart pounding and realized it was just a dream, that I was in no danger, so after a bit I rolled over and went back to sleep.
Eventually those dreams went away as I got stronger and more confident. From being a very un-athletic child, I grew up to run nine marathons and more than 30 half marathons. The physical and mental training helped me recover from a serious heart attack six years ago.
Nowadays I don’t run much, though I can. I still dream of running from time to time, but those dreams are joyous reminders of the days not so long ago when I was a long-distance runner.
On Friday I saw a Facebook post from a running friend of mine. We used to train together back when I coached a half marathon pace group. Though she was more than 20 years younger, we were equally fit. We would do long runs together and always sprint at the end. For years I would win, but she won the last one.
We only met on Saturday mornings. I learned that she was a European immigrant and a university professor of engineering.
The last time I saw her was when I did my first half marathon after the heart attack. I had decided to take it easy on myself and walk the first 10 miles of a 13.1 mile course. At the starting line I saw her. She was heavily pregnant, and we both instantly agreed to walk together.
She needed to stop at every port-a-potty on the course. I would wait for her; I was only interested in doing the distance, not in a good time. (Eventually I finished right behind a 92-year-old man.)
She described how her baby was moving around and wanted to be free. She explained the three degrees of freedom — pitch, yaw, and roll — talking engineering, not politics, but both of us were aware of the multiple meanings in play.
I told her how I had decided not to wait in line, but took advantage of my white male privilege to go behind a convenience store dumpster.
She understood biology, but asked why I said I had white privilege. I replied that I knew I wouldn’t get challenged or arrested.
Her husband is black. That shouldn’t matter for this story, but it does.
On Friday she posted a photo of her running 2.23 miles to honor the memory of a black jogger who was confronted and killed by armed white men while running through their neighborhood — they claimed he was a “suspect.”
I’ve reached a tipping point. This sort of thing has been going on and on and on, and I’m enraged by the injustice of people targeted for violence because of their color. I could run through that neighborhood, or she could, without danger.
We have several degrees of freedom more than Ahmaud Arbery was granted.
I’m sure little boys still wake up with hearts pounding after bad dreams. But for some, the menace is not imaginary. Real people with real guns may really kill them someday.
Children should wake up from nightmares, not to them. Not my friend’s children, not anybody’s.
Does “with liberty and justice for all” mean anything anymore? The words taste bitter in my mouth.
It’s time to wake from dreaming.