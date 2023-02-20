Pool: Taking it on trust

I’ve been thinking about trust a lot recently. Actually, I’ve been thinking of “Trust,” and how a book published 28 years ago can be relevant to our times today.
Francis Fukuyama’s “Trust: The Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity” came out in 1995. It’s not his best-known work, but it may be his best. It is both wide-ranging and deeply researched.
He uses sociological data to investigate how people in several societies come to work together, especially in creating economic wealth. He defines low-trust societies as those where people are suspicious of strangers, preferring to work with family and those well known to them. He identifies Southern Italy, China and France as low-trust societies.
Low-trust countries tend to have smaller corporations, high levels of corruption and high levels of inequality.
This contrasts with Japan and Germany. In these societies, people expect to be treated impartially by corporate and government institutions, leading to the development of large-scale corporations, developed legal and regulatory systems, low levels of public corruption and innovativeness. The United States tends to fall closer to the high-trust end of the spectrum.
A quick anecdote illustrates the difference. A friend of mine, a British professor, was in Italy at a government office for some routine business. She dutifully waited in a slow-moving line, because that’s what Brits do. At the end of the day, right at closing time, she met a handsome young Italian policeman, who looked at her papers, and then at her. He said, “You are a professor, a scholar. You should not wait in line. Come back in the morning and ask for Benito.”
In northern Europe, people assume that everyone is treated the same way; the same is not true in Italy, and from stories I’ve heard, not in China either.
Fukuyama writes about the importance of social capital, the proclivities of people to cooperate, to work steadily toward a goal, to invest in education and the future. He is certainly right about centering this aspect of creating prosperity. I have come to believe that social capital is more important than financial capital in promoting success. I learned this many years ago from my Vietnamese students.
I wonder what he would say today if he revisited his book. We seem to be in a trust recession, one affecting almost all our institutions.
Fukuyama worries that we can “arrive at a situation in which people in a society have noting in common besides the legal system — no shared values, consequently no basis for trust….”
I’m struck by the plummeting respect for journalism. I’m not a journalist — I’m a columnist — but I’ve been reading newspapers since I was a kid spreading them on the floor in my house on Maple Street in Longview, and magazines since I subscribed to several when I was in junior high, paid for by money I earned rolling and throwing the Longview Daily News on a neighbor’s afternoon route. I admired people who could report what was going on in the world.
Now, even I am finding myself approaching journalists with some suspicion, especially when their accounts seem to fit neatly into a specific ideological slant.
Recently I read an opinion piece in the Washington Post titled “Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust” Oh, really? And the evidence for that is exactly … what?
A recent survey shows that 53% of Americans believe that national news media “intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public.” Meanwhile, 55% of journalists believe that all sides of an issue do not deserve equal coverage, whereas only 22% of the general public hold this view.
The Washington Post, like many left-leaning publications, attributed the motivation in the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings of seven people, several of them Asian women, to anti-Asian hate crime violence. This is despite the testimony of the shooter, who claimed he was tormented by a sex addiction. That wasn’t good enough, although racist murderers like Dylan Roof who are apprehended don’t seem shy about revealing their motives.
Last year, another terrible mass stabbing murder event occurred in Canada on an indigenous people’s reservation. The New York Times appended to its early articles several paragraphs about the injustices of indigenous schools in the past as they discussed alcoholism and meth use. Neither they or the WaPo identified the suspect, Myles Sanderson, as an indigenous person. I looked in vain for it, assuming he must be, or else they would have highlighted the angle of anti-indigenous hate crimes.
Call me less trusting, and fitting news into a predetermined narrative is a problem, but it is hardly the same as lying. It gets worse.
In recent days, court documents have revealed that Fox News continued to broadcast baseless accusations of election fraud, even though they knew they were false. In a lawsuit against Fox, the maker of voting machines Dominion is suing over these claims, saying they hurt their business. This has led to the release of subpoenaed emails from major figures in that organization. The evidence is clear: Fox lied.
They lied, apparently, because they were afraid their audience would go away. Many of their watchers were incensed that Fox called Arizona for Biden, and they sought out other sources they found more credible. Fox celebrities and executives panicked.
In their response, Fox says that the wild accusations originating with the loser of the presidential elections were newsworthy. Well, they will have their day in court.
It’s not surprising that journalists are rapidly falling in people’s confidence. We’re long past the days of Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Harry Reasoner.
It’s unfortunate that people only find to be credible the sources that already agree with what they believe, but it’s intolerable that so-called news outlets deliberately lie to keep up market share. There may be a marketplace of ideas, but without trust, any marketplace can be corrupted.
So how do we get back to trust? It’s a complex question, but I’ll leave with one suggestion. It’s possible to gain a critical distance from one’s own biases and desires. It’s hard work, getting our ego out of the way and realizing that the world may surprise us. But it might open a door for trust.