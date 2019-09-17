Pool: Teaching on the other side of town

I have been very conscious about race and class since I started teaching in 1976. By now I’ve taught in many places, with a lot of different kinds of kids. My most recent assignment has given rise to optimism.
For the past quarter-century I’ve taught at a school that is predominantly white and middle to upper-middle class. I taught a lot of Asian and Jewish students, and a good number of Hispanic students. Black people in Austin are declining as a percentage of population, but I’ve taught all kinds of students in my career.
In my current assignment, I’m teaching at a school where the student population is mostly Hispanic. The differences with my previous school are notable.
At my old school, many of the highest-achieving students were locked into our current system of meritocracy. Last spring I heard one boy consoling a girl: “Don’t worry, 1400 is a perfectly acceptable SAT score.” A score of 1400 places a student in the 95th percentile.
Those students worked hard, and some of them suffered from anxiety. To climb the meritocratic ladder involves sustained hard work, intelligence, and parental investment. Many of the students were incredibly bright and poised, but when they encountered setbacks, they were devastated.
At my current school, the kids are not as driven. On occasion I’ve tried to tell them about those who will be competing with them for the good jobs. They listen politely, but I don’t think they understand.
Most of them are sweet young people. I’ve been amazed and touched by their little expressions of gratitude. For example, at the end of a grade reporting period I scramble hard to grade late student work. I do a cursory check, enter the score in the computerized grade book, and tell them how they have raised their average.
Almost all of them say, “Thank you, Mr. Pool.” It adds a sweet touch to a frantic time.
Some of the sections I’m teaching, which are higher-level freshman and sophomore English courses, are the largest classes I’ve ever taught. One class has 41 students, another, 39.
It’s hard to have a class discussion where I probe student understanding and generate contributions from all kids. That’s one of my strengths as a teacher, and the quality of their education suffers, not from my fault or theirs, but just because so many kids, some of them immature children, are packed into the same room.
At my old school, parents wouldn’t have stood for this. The AP/IB classes never got large — it was the lower-level classes that were huge. At my current school, the lower-level classes, with their unmotivated and sometimes defiant students, have smaller student counts.
Nevertheless, I’m in a safe and orderly environment. Some freshmen boys got in a fight a couple of weeks ago. The entire freshman class was not allowed to attend a pep rally, and the next week were called to the theater where the principal laid down the law. I applaud actions like this.
The great majority of my students speak fluent American English, and many of them are effortlessly bilingual. Some have accents that mark them as recent immigrants.
The census category “Hispanic” is not racial, but cultural. A significant percentage of these students are both white and Hispanic. I find a great deal of comfort in the relationships between white and Hispanic people in my school, which draws from the neighborhood where I live.
This country has its racial problems, but we also have successes. These kids are all right.