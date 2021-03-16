Pool: Tempest and a tea-sip

Last week I read the 59-page report by the University of Texas on the history of the song “The Eyes of Texas.”
You’re welcome. Leave a tip in the jar on your way out.
Though it is repetitive, it is a deeply documented scholarly dive into the song since its debut in 1903, complete with footnotes and illustrations.
The reasons for the report are the assertion that the song is racist in its origins and the demand that the University stop using it at athletic and other public events. This demand was led by student athletes and supported by many undergraduates.
Alumni had a different view. Many of them were outraged that cancel culture had come for their beloved song, and some threatened to withhold contributions to UT.
To cut to the chase, the racially diverse committee comprised of scholars, students, and alumni concluded that the song was not racial in its intent, despite its premiere in 1903 at a minstrel show when it was likely sung by young men in blackface.
The “Eyes” was written by student John Laing Sinclair as a light-hearted spoof on the University president, William Prather, who often used the phrase “the eyes of Texas are upon you” to close his addresses to students. The claim this was based on Robert E. Lee’s rhetoric is not supported. When Prather died suddenly, the song was sung respectfully at his funeral.
Minstrel shows were popular then. Sections of the shows were devoted to spoofing and mocking Black people, though the last part of each show was a precursor to later vaudeville and variety shows with no explicitly racial content. The song was not written in dialect and had no reference to race. The singers were likely in blackface because it was not possible to change out of it in the course of a show.
The melody may date back to 1848 and Franz von Suppé, who used it in his “Peasant and Poet Overture.” By 1894 the tune was used for “The Levee Song,” commonly known as “I’ve Been Working On the Railroad,” which was written in Black dialect.
Some critics indict the song for racism based on its borrowed melody. That argument seems to rely on a princess-and-the-pea level of hypersensitivity and to some theory of racist pollution by which a series of musical tones, devoid of words, can convey racism.
Further, the accusation relies on the genetic fallacy, that the origins of some idea or practice, regardless of further development, is what determines its truth or falsity. One philosopher compared it to “the substitution of psychology for logic.”
To some current thinkers, logic and rationality themselves are tools of “white supremacy” and must be superseded by the “lived experience” of those dwelling in victimhood cultures.
Much of the UT report is about what happened to the song next. It’s quite interesting in its own right. Unlike, say, “Dixie,” the song was never used in a pro-segregation context, though of course the University itself was racially segregated until 1950.
The response was predictable. The Austin American-Statesman published an article titled “UT students say ‘Eyes of Texas’ report misses the mark.”
What is that mark? Well, their feelings. One student is quoted: “If someone who is a person of color is saying that they feel uncomfortable by the origins of the song, no matter what the intention is, I think that it should be classified as being racist.”
In other words, don’t bother with the facts; feeling and comfort are what matters.
My eyes of Texas are a-rolling.