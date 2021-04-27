Pool: 'The Mirror and the Light'

Sometimes people ask what is my favorite book. I’ve read too many to be able to answer, but being fairly new to audiobooks, I can make that call. I recently heard the best audiobook I have ever encountered. It is “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel.
It is the last of a trilogy based on the life of Thomas Cromwell (1485-1540), the son of a blacksmith who rose to be Henry VIII’s most important counselor and a major figure in the English Reformation.
I read the first two novels, “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies,” and chose to listen to the last merely because I had credits in my Audible account. Ben Miles’ reading is superb. He assumes accents and intonations for characters of different temperaments, nationalities, classes — and both sexes. Mantel chose him for the project because he had played Cromwell in BBC adaptations of the first two novels.
The book is remarkable because it sticks so closely to the documented historical facts without resorting to fictionalized characters. Only a few minor characters are fiction; the rest were real people who lived and did these things.
Most writers of historical fiction use a “Forrest Gump” approach. They create characters and put them into situations in the past. I was first introduced to this way of writing as a child when I read the “We Were There” series of books that told history by inventing a boy and a girl who took part in the action. It was a painless and interesting way to introduce a kid to a love of history.
A few novelists work hard to stick to real people, as in Colleen McCullough’s novels set in the late Roman Republic, starting with “The First Man in Rome.” Like Mantel, she did massive amounts of research and can even make ancient politics comprehensible and interesting. Unfortunately, her conversation scenes are a bit stilted and have the feel of a 1980s made-for-TV movie. Mantel has no such problem.
One problem that writers of historical fiction face is how to avoid modern people simply dressed in the costume of the past. Michael Shaara’s “The Killer Angels” is a gripping account of the battle of Gettysburg and centers on the exploits of real people, but he made the conscious choice — a bad one, in my view — to have the characters speak like Americans of 1975 rather than of 1863.
Historical fiction is sometimes called “genre fiction” to contrast it with “literary fiction,” and it has less prestige than the latter, unless it is something like Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.”
Ken Follett’s “A Column of Fire” creates a fictional character whose actions illuminate much about Elizabethan England and the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre in Paris, but in a world where religion was central, the author gives only the vaguest stereotypes of what people believed and what they were willing to kill or die for.
James Clavell’s “Shogun” is a great story about Japan in the early 1600s, but its protagonist is nothing but an action hero. He seems to have no inner life.
Mantel’s Cromwell, though, ruminates and remembers events and specific images from his life. The author’s ability to describe the aromas of his past is poised and poetic. It’s a long book, and the protagonist develops as a man in full.
Whether he’s the real Cromwell is another matter. Historians shape their characters through interpretation; novelists mold characters that struggle to break free of what really happened.
Mantel stayed within the strict lines history sets. Her accomplishment is outstanding, especially if you listen.