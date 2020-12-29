Pool: The qualities of qualified language

Back when I was a teenager, I used to watch television with my mother. Often she would exclaim, “This is the dumbest TV show I have ever seen!”
I didn’t get into fights with her, but at least a couple of times I said something like, “Oh, really? You’ve been watching TV for 20 years or more and you have never seen something worse than this?” After all, dumb as it might be, it isn’t “My Mother, the Car.”
My mother often resorted to what we know as unqualified assertions. It went hand-in-hand with her penchant for hyperbole: “It’s five o’clock already!” when it was really five past four.
Qualifiers are modifiers, adverbs or adjectives, that limit the scope of a statement. These words include such terms as “usually,” “often,” “seldom,” “many,” “few,” “almost,” “probably” and “generally.”
Unqualified language is the speech of certainty and absolutes: “all,” “none,” “never,” “always,” “inevitably,” “impossible” and “every.”
Such media as Twitter combine with the truncated attention span of postmodern people in encouraging the use of unqualified language. Or at least that’s how it often, usually and frequently seems to me.
Using unqualified language can make you sound strong and confident, but it has its drawbacks. When you are making an unqualified statement, somebody who disagrees with you can disprove your assertion by finding a single counter-example.
If you say that everyone in a specified group has a given quality, say, “implicitly racist” or “hates America,” all a dissenter has to do is to find one person in that group who doesn’t fit the charge, and the whole assertion crumbles, at least logically.
If you are a bit of a stickler for logic and careful language, you might even find yourself in a tiff with people whose ideas you basically support, but whose rhetoric gets ahead of the facts.
Assertion is not evidence, though it is often presented as such. Frequently people who should really know better are guilty. I’m sure most of us could come up with many examples from the recent political season.
Of course, thinking and speaking logically doesn’t seem to count for as much anymore. They slow us down in the firehose of tweets, likes, clicks and screen views that make up so much of our communication nowadays.
There are, indeed, some occasions in which unqualified language is not only justified, but is essential. Again, think back to the recent political season — I’m sure most of us have used unqualified language, and we’re sticking with it.
Over the years I’ve written many letters recommending students to colleges. One year I wanted to write a specially thoughtful and effective one for a young woman in my senior English class.
There had been a time when she got crossways with an authority figure, and I intervened on her behalf, offering comfort and protection when she needed it. After going through that experience together, we had an enhanced appreciation for each other.
So when I wrote her letter, in summing up all the many fine qualities I had cited, I said that I gave my unqualified endorsement to her application. I shared the letter, because I thought I had said some good things about a very nice young person.
Her pretty face fell. “What do you mean by ‘unqualified?’ Are you saying I’m not qualified to go to this school?”
I sighed. Apparently I hadn’t taught the lesson on qualifying language very well that year.
I’m pretty sure she went off to a good college. I hope they covered for my lapses.
Her time with me was only a qualified success.