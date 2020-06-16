Pool: The varieties of reading experience

The pandemic has had at least one good side effect for me — time to read to my heart’s content.
I’ve watched exactly two movies since the middle of March, and maybe a couple of documentaries or other shows. Though I stay physically active, and though I have taken to writing long emails to friends, these columns and the very occasional poem, reading is my default retirement activity.
Many years ago Marshall McLuhan coined a phrase that has outlived him, “the media is the message.” I’ve learned that different kinds of reading produce a variety of experiences. I’ve noticed this in my varied reading formats.
Well, there’s a lot to unpack in McLuhan’s insight. Reading is not one activity, but many, often influenced by the ways text is presented.
For example, I read a lot, perhaps too much, online. While I spend some time on Facebook, though little in arguing with strangers, I also can find enough engrossing material to keep me at the screen for hours.
Some good aggregators present interesting and informative essays and reviews. I subscribe to one called The Browser, and check in with free ones like Arts and Letters Daily and Prufrock. I get daily emails from Flipboard. I’m inundated, almost frantic.
When I read online, I sometimes go into the links embedded in the text. I’ve found that sometimes I forget exactly where I read something. An app called Pocket lets me store articles I want to go back to.
When I read books, although I read some fiction and poetry, it is mostly nonfiction. I tend to buy books rather than check them out of the library, and I often underline and annotate them. When I go back to the book, I can see what I thought was important at the time.
Not long ago I met with a group of people who were reading a book I first read 40 years ago. I took my battered copy to our meetings, and I sometimes cited passages that had struck me decades ago. I don’t re-read much, but there’s a particular quality of experience in holding something that a much younger version of yourself has read, and thinking of reading it the first time, and who you were then, and how things have changed over the years.
I’m happy to say that it gets better, as experience and knowledge make the text more meaningful. When I re-read “The Great Gatsby,” which I read on my own as a teenager, I had a much different appreciation of the book.
Another experience of reading comes from handling beautifully made leather bound volumes of classic literature. I’m currently working my way through a gorgeous edition of Shakespeare’s history plays. Although I saw a couple of them performed in London, I’ve never read them.
I buy used books by Easton Press, and they are gilt-edged, with creamy acid-free thick paper that will outlive me, and a ribbon bookmark. Handling such beautiful books is an aesthetic experience.
I’m not in a hurry — reading old literature presented this way lets me slow down and savor. This is a major contrast to online reading.
I lingered over Michel de Montaigne‘s “Essays.” Some of them are short, but I took on a long one, and found it rewarding. I discovered him with pleasure at 17, but it seems he got smarter as I got older.
He was a man who retired to his tower to escape the violent religious polarization in his country.
Amid rage and a plague, I turn the pages and envy his privilege.