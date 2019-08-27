Pool: Was America really founded in 1619?

On Sunday afternoon bells rang out from many churches across the nation. This was a solemn memorial to the first importation of enslaved Africans into the American colonies in 1619.
Slavery and its legacy continue to play a large role in our contemporary social and political life. Some see its consequences as all-pervasive; others would rather not talk about it.
As a child in segregated Longview, I was taught a sanitized story about slavery in elementary school.
Slavery was a bad thing, I was told, but most masters did not abuse their slaves most of the time. The economic value of slaves meant they wouldn’t be beaten constantly, so I was informed.
We were growing up a century after the start of the Civil War. I remember that breakfast cereal included plastic figures of Lincoln, Grant, Lee, and Davis, and I recall playing with them in the side yard by the hydrangeas in our house on Waggoner Street in Greggton.
Much has changed in the ensuing years. Historians have looked more closely at what slavery involved, and it’s not pretty. A few years ago I wrote a column about Edward Baptist’s “The Half Has Never Been Told,” a book about slavery in the cotton fields.
It was brutal, especially at picking time. Field hands were assigned a set amount to bring back at the end of the day and if they fell short, they were flogged at the whipping post. Baptist and other historians have shown that slavery was not, as earlier believed, economically inefficient and destined to die away.
History keeps being rewritten not because the facts have changed, but because there are always too many facts to take into account, and because we will always see them through the lens of our own concerns. That’s not a bad thing.
The current memorialization of slavery, though, is not just about the past but about the enduring legacy of that “peculiar institution” as it has played out in segregation and discrimination.
The New York Times has instituted what it calls “The 1619 Project” to bring consciousness of slavery’s consequences to light. The Times goes so far as to say that 1619 marks the true establishment of America.
Whereas Lincoln said America was “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” the 1619 Project declares that America was conceived in an original sin from which we have not repented. It wants nothing less than to “reframe” our history.
Predictably, there has been pushback. Some of it is overblown but thoughtful commenters from the left and from the right do not deny the importance of slavery, and acknowledge that we should come to terms with its legacy while resisting the idea that white supremacy is the foundation of all the institutions of the country as simplistic and propagandistic.
In the past few years there has been a notable shift about race among white people on the liberal end of the political spectrum, dubbed “the great awokening.” It’s almost religious.
Surveys show that white liberals’ opinions are to the left of some black people’s on some issues. This plays out in the context of increased reports of hate crimes.
Whether this attention to slavery’s legacy is a necessary corrective or it will serve to exacerbate the nation’s polarized tension is something that will play out in coming years.
The essays in the 1619 project vary greatly in quality. Some are superb, others seem excesses of “wokeish” evangelism. I’m not persuaded that America was really founded in 1619.
Nevertheless, I was there when they rang the bells.