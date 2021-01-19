Pool: Words for a political week

This week marks an important political milestone in this country. Others can offer political commentary; I’ll limit myself to the more modest task of looking into some of the words of political discourse.
The first of those is “treason.” It’s a word that often riles me up, because it’s used passionately in reckless disregard of its legal meaning.
The Constitution defines it clearly in Article 3, Section 3. You can look it up. Everyday people can perhaps be forgiven its misuse, but public officials who use the word promiscuously are deplorable.
Etymologically, the word comes from Latin and meant “surrender, or giving up.” It was used in the phrase “high treason” to indicate opposition to a sovereign. There was also a variation, constructive treason, that did not require intent to betray the king, but which had the effect of doing so. Its broad application in English history led the Founding Fathers to give a very narrow definition in our laws.
Sedition falls just short of treason in the law. We may remember that John Adams damaged his reputation by signing the Alien and Sedition Acts by which the government was allowed to punish political dissent.
The word finds its way into English from French and Latin in the 14th century. It meant an act of revolt. A modern meaning, that it comprises the words inciting such a revolt, dates to 1838. My source tells me that Old English had a word, “folcslite,” for this offense.
An insurrection is linked to an insurgency. In both cases, the root word is “surge” whose English meaning is clear. “Uprising” is a non-Latinate synonym.
On a more positive note, I was mildly surprised that the word “ballot” derives from the voting practices of the Venetian Republic. It seems that voters, who were rather oligarchic, could exercise their choice by dropping balls of different colors into a collection vessel. One would have to trust that the election workers were not color-blind.
The word “candidate” comes from the white togas worn by Roman citizens in the time of the Republic. They were brightened with chalk to indicate the spotless civic virtue of the candidates.
The Roman and Venetian Republics were subject of close study by James Madison, and they were on the minds of those who wrote our Constitution. Both of them eventually fell. Aristotle said democracies degenerate into tyrannies.
The ancient political terms “monarchy,” “oligarchy,” and “anarchy” all come from the Greek “archon,” which means “leader” or “first.” That root is also found in words like “archaic,” “archangel,” “hierarchy,” and “architect.”
“Democracy” comes from the Greek “demos” meaning “people,” and “kratos,” meaning “power.” From the latter we also find words like “autocracy,” “bureaucracy,” “aristocracy” and “kleptocracy.” The last of these means the rule by thieves who use the state to enrich themselves at the expense of the governed.
Another interesting word is “kakistocracy.” This word was invented in 1829 to be the antonym of “aristocracy.” The former is the rule by the best people; the latter is rule by the worst. Perhaps readers can supply their own examples from recent history.
Finally, there are all sorts of words that relate to why people believe what they do. One of the big ones is “ideology.” I’ve written about it before. It’s a system of beliefs which provides a structure for our other beliefs.
I’m anti-ideological because I’ve seen how crazy it gets. Sometimes you try to make everything fit a pattern, when it doesn’t.