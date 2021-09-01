Primo: Why I voted no to Gregg County tax increase

To vote against raising taxes at this time is an easy one for me.
I simply will not back a 13.5% property tax increase when there are other options available.
And other options remain, such as tapping into the county’s estimated $72 million hoard of cash or prudently using the $24 million federal stimulus check the county is receiving. (There even remains the possibility more is headed our way from the mammoth federal infrastructure bill working its way through Congress.)
And, of course, there are costs savings from better management strategies that reduce spending.
One proven strategy would be adopting a unit road system for county road and bridge operations — a change estimated to save approximately $1.5 million per year and result in better management of county roads and finances.
In short, raising the tax burden on people at this time should be a last option, not a first.
Consider this: It is reported that over the past decade, years 2010-2020, Gregg County’s population increased 2% — a whopping 2,500 people ... in 10 years! Yet, total county spending has grown during the same period from about $45 million per year to about $62.5 million per year — a growth of about 72%.
That’s right — population growth 2%, county spending up 72%.
A different result is being reported from our neighbors in Smith County, which led Gregg County by almost every economic measurement that is kept.
The point here is raising taxes and increasing the costs and size of government in a slow growth county is a loser’s game — and people deserve better than this.
There are many problems to address in the world today. Hopefully, our local challenges will be met by using the public’s money to promote areas that create growth and opportunity and make people want to move and invest and live here in Gregg County.
Our success is linked to economic and population growth, not higher taxes. Growth is tied to good management by local government. And better management begins with being a wise and prudent steward of other people’s money.