Raif: A beloved son, taken too soon

As Easter nears, our focus is usually on the death of Jesus and the price he paid for us.
But another also paid a price: Mary, Jesus’s mother.
As she knelt on the ground waiting for John to take her son down off the cross, others gathered around and made room for her. She moved her hand over her son’s chest, touched the wounds in his side, kneaded his dislocated shoulders. She stroked his face, delicately, as if he were a sleeping child. She cradled his head in her hands, pulling him to her with the aid of John and Mary Magdalene. Then she folded herself over him, drawing his limp body, slick with blood and hard to hold, to her chest.
The holes in Jesus’ wrists were much larger than the nails and she could see the bloody whiteness of his bones, the fraying pink of his muscles. As she rocked him, she sobbed, her body wracked with pain, her tears falling on her son’s face that was torn by a Roman’s whip. His blood clotted in jagged trails down his cheeks.
The others — her friends — touched her arms, her shoulders, and leaned their heads against hers and wept. Then, slowly, she relinquished her son, returning him to the earth.
This really resonates with me because I had four sons. The oldest one died suddenly when he was 62. I think no parent is ever ready to give up a child to death. The pain lingers for many years. But we probably would never voluntarily give up our beloved son for him to pay the price for what others had done.
Several years ago I wrote a song that expressed not only Jesus’s death, but that of my son. Many of you know I am deaf, so I couldn’t notate the music. My friend Anna Purdum notated it after I hummed to her the melody I had been carrying in my head for awhile.
My son died today,
My heart is aching with pain.
He was my first born son
I’ll never hold him again.
My son died today,
I don’t understand why.
All he did was love them,
So why did he have to die?
As I walk through the valley of the shadow
You will hold my hand,, You will see me through.
I know that You know how I feel;
Your heart is aching too. Your heart is aching, too.
Your son died today
He was your only son
You chose this path for him
Was it the only one?
Your son died today
Just to follow your will
He paid the price for us
Alone, on a cross, on a hill.
During this time of the coronavirus, so many of us are grieving. We grieve even if no one we know has died. We grieve because we know others have lost someone dear to them. Mary was not the only one who grieved, so did Mary Magdalene, John and the disciples. But in the end there was joy. Jesus was and is alive!
In this season of Easter, be a blessing to someone who has a loved one who is sick or who has died. It’s so easy to get caught up in trying to keep our distance that we forget that someone would love to have our arms around them, to bring them comfort, and to tell them, “I understand. I’m here with you.” And God loves you, too.