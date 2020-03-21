Raif: As virus spreads, who will you believe in?

We read in the newspapers or see on newscasts that coronavirus has spread worldwide. When it comes down to it, though, we are concerned more with what is happening to us and our loved ones than we are with strangers across the seas, or even across our state or county lines. It seems that when we are threatened we tend to huddle together with our family, or those who are close to us.
There are many who plead with — or even demand — government entities to take care of us. We might get $1,200 for each person in the U.S. Those with high incomes will get less, or even none, which is fair to those of us who aren’t so blessed.
But does that money really take away the anxiety of an unknown future that we can’t plan for?
After years of living experience, I find three verses in the Bible that always have been a comfort to me. They are in Matthew 6, which I quote from the New Living Translation. Verse 31: “So don’t worry about these things, saying, ‘What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?’ ... your heavenly Father already knows all your needs.” Verse 33: “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.” And verse 34: “So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries.”
“You’ve got to be kidding me!” you say. “So I’m just supposed to sit back, do nothing and say, ‘OK, God. Bring it on’? “ No, you continue with your life, but all the while believing — wondering how — God will provide. How do you know I’m kidding if you haven’t tried it?
I am old (80) so I’ve had many years and instances to cling to those verses. There were years when we had no money because my husband wasn’t working. There were years when I couldn’t work because I had become deaf. The Americans with Disabilities Act had not been enacted and no one would hire me, even with legal secretarial experience when I could hear, because I could not answer the telephone.
There were years when I had no idea how I would put food on the table. But God knew.
There was one time I needed $20 to fill the gas tank in my truck to take my son to school and home again (there were no school buses to his school). I didn’t have $20 so I told God I guessed I just wouldn’t take my son to school that week.
The next Sunday my son and I went to a new church where we didn’t know anyone. After the service we left and got about halfway home when I realized we had left my son’s coat at the skating rink where the new church was meeting. I retrieved the coat and was walking out when someone called me. “Oh!” she said. “I thought I had missed you. Here.” She, a complete stranger, gave me an envelope. When I asked her what was inside, she told me I could look when I got into the car. I looked ... and a $20 bill fell into my lap.
That was the first of many times God supplied when I couldn’t. The only thing I could do was believe what He said. Meanwhile, I worked in my garden that fed us. I did what I could and depended on God for what I needed that I couldn’t get or do myself.
So you think I’m crazy because the world no longer works that way. How do you know? When have you tested your faith, even though it may be very weak? Verses 28-30 in Matthew 6 say if God cares enough to care for the wildflowers that bloom in the spring, why do you not think He cares even more for you?
Many of you, particularly if you are young, will have to make a choice. Which do you value more: what your friends will think of you or whether you have enough to eat and provide for your family if that is your responsibility?
If you are in school and the teacher announces there will be a pop quiz on your reading assignment, do you believe her? Then why can you believe the test will really happen, but can’t believe what God can do for you? Because you can see the teacher, but you can’t see God? That’s what faith is all about: You believe even if you can’t see. Believing like this can be scary the first time simply because you have no reference for it.
You’ve never seen it happen, so you have nothing on which to base you faith.
As I implied above, there were so many ways God provided, through people or opportunities when there was no way that I could. Each time, though, God revealed Himself to me in a way that made me want to know Him more. And the more I knew Him, the more I believed. Try it. You may be surprised.