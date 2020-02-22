Raif: How are Longview's hospitals doing?

It was interesting to see the ratings of Longview’s two hospitals recently in the News-Journal. It would seem to me that part of the rating should include evaluations of the doctors associated with each hospital. The examples I am giving are real, but will not reveal the hospital or the doctors involved.
I was having problems with a hip hurting enough that I went to get a doctor’s exam and diagnosis. His office is affiliated with one of the hospitals. He sent me to an independent free-standing clinic for an X-ray, a CT scan and an ultrasound. When the results were sent to the doctor, he called to give me the results. My husband Ron was listening in on the call. The doctor said, “Well, I really don’t know what’s wrong but I think we should consider a hip replacement.” We were appalled.
At another hospital I had an appointment with a doctor for a different problem. Later, I had questions about insurance billing and went to see the front-office staff. I waited patiently for the receptionist to recognize I was there, but I could see through the front window the person I needed to talk with. Because I was on a close schedule time-wise, I went through the hall to that particular window, which was about five feet from the door I opened. I waited patiently again for this person to look up from the log book on her desk. When she talked to me it was not to get my information. It was to bawl me out because I had come through hallway instead of waiting to be called.
After I got home, this person called and proceeded to yell at me over the phone, loud enough that my husband could hear her from from the next room. He came in and took over the phone conversation.
Forward two years. I needed to see this doctor again because I had no choice. He’s the only one in town for the problems of the patients who come see him. I went to the office and wrote down the date of the appointment. When time came for the visit, I realized I didn’t know the time, but knew that the office always calls with a reminder. They did call, but it logged onto my husband’s phone that I had an appointment “tomorrow” (no day or date). Tomorrow would have been a Saturday, but I dutifully showed up anyway. I was told the appointment was the day before. I finally went to Tyler for the problems with my back and now I am pain-free.
Now to relate the experiences of friends of ours. Arthur (not his real name) was having serious back problems. A doctor affiliated with the first hospital mentioned above operated and put in steel pins. After several weeks, the pain was not relieved so he went to a top-rated hospital in Tyler. It took two doctors six hours to scrape out all the infection caused by the previous surgery. All this has taken it’s toll and Arthur is permanently in a wheelchair.
Arthur’s wife had to have surgery done at the hospital where her husband first was operated on. What she was not told before she went under the knife was the anesthetist was out of network, which meant insurance would not pay. So they shelled out even more money for mismanagement. She has followed the chain of command for an explanation and, hopefully, some financial assistance. All her pleas to talk to someone fell on deaf ears ... all the way up to the CFO. Her arms are shot from lifting her husband’s wheelchair in and out of the holder mounted on back of their van. Now she, too, has still had numerous problems with the pain from surgery but finally is getting better.
I believe these are not the only problems patients have encountered with the hospital system here in Longview. Whoever is responsible for the health and ratings of the hospital should learn what they need to do to get the highest rating, and then do it.
So, to the original premise: Doctors are what make a hospital’s reputation. How are we doing?