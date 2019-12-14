Raif: Lessons from a red-nosed reindeer

Christmas means many things to many people, depending on their nationality. It seems each ethnic group has its own customs and music.
The Hispanic people who live in Texas celebrate with a dance in colorful dress. We once attended a posada in San Antonio with actors playing the role of Joseph and Mary — she riding a donkey — trying to find a room in an inn where her baby could be born.
Probably the most memorable part of the season are the songs we sing or hear. I can even remember some of the songs from my childhood, many years ago. One was “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” A silly song, but fun. There were always the carols, of course, which are still sung today. We are fortunate in Longview to have so much Christmas music from organ concerts, to choirs, and even handbells.
It probably has not occurred to many that some songs can teach us something, especially children. One that comes to mind is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose.
And if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows.
Rudolph was different. He didn’t look like the others because his nose was not like those of the other reindeer. So he kept to himself, not joining in their happy play, wistfully looking out the barn door, wishing he could play, too.
All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names.
They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games.
The children shunned him because he was different. Maybe Rudolph had feelings like a shunned child: He wanted to play, he was capable of chasing or whatever was required for the game. But his nose — his ugly nose — made him an outcast. No one wanted him. And so he finally left the barn door and went to his bed in back. It all was just too painful to watch.
But Santa saw something different.
“Rudolph with your nose so bright
Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
What? The other reindeer couldn’t believe what they had heard. Any one of them was certainly more qualified to guide Santa’s sleigh. How could Santa pick such a loser?
Maybe Santa had to put down an uprising when they came in a group to protest his decision. But Santa let the group know who was boss of this outfit. Reluctantly, the reindeer slunk away, heads down, shaking at this turn of events.
Santa hooked up the reindeer to the sleigh with Rudolph at a prominent place in front. Then off they went. The other reindeer looked around and it was so foggy they couldn’t even see each other. Maybe they even got a little scared. And just maybe they were glad Rudolph’s nose was bright enough to lead them all.
Then how the reindeer loved him as they shouted out with glee,
“Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, you’ll go down in history.”
All the little children, sound asleep in their beds, were completely unaware how Santa would get to their house. When they looked out the windows before they went to bed, it was so foggy they couldn’t see anything. How was Santa going to find their houses? Next morning, maybe with a sense of disappointment, but hope, they raced to the tree with shouts of glee when they saw that Santa really had come.
But it never would have happened if Santa had given in to the protesters. He could see what they couldn’t.
Just because a person is different doesn’t mean he or she doesn’t have something to contribute. And maybe, just maybe, you will be the beneficiary of his or her talent or capability.
Merry Christmas.