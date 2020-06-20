Raif: Stand up for all God's people

I’m angry, distraught, crying as I write this. I cannot for the life of me understand how a person can judge someone else — their worth, abilities, intelligence, motivation, spiritual life — based only on the color of their skin.
Imagine for a minute, if you can, how your life as a white person would be vastly different if you, somehow, suddenly became black.
These past weeks have shaken us, as a nation, to the core. I grieve for the black friends in my life, now and in the past. I grew up in the years after WWII. While my parents and grandparents did not have close friends who were black, they always treated the ones they met, or who worked for them, with respect. Yes, in that age there was a lot of accepted discrimination. I remember the separate water fountains in the restaurant where I was dining with my family. I asked why there were two and could we drink out of both?
The death of George Floyd was the spark that lit the fires. “For such a time as this” the event revealed the hatred amongst us. It’s like our entire nation is on fire, not only literally, but with angry words, denials, pomposity, feelings of superiority, that have been revealed in all levels of our society.
And it is the whites who are feeding the fire and fanning the flames and who are finding the “reasons” to perpetuate their behavior.
I’m white and also a Christian. I have attended church from cradle roll and still going. There is a song from my childhood in Sunday School that I still remember vividly. “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” Why would He stop loving them when they become adults?
Because of traumatic events in my own life, I learned early to seek God, through the Bible, to know how I needed to live, how to work through the problems in a way that would be pleasing to Him. There are many times Jesus went “against the grain” of everyday thought to make a point about people who are different from us. The woman at the well in Samaria is a good example.
Throughout my adult life I have had close friends who happen to be black. At one point, a woman friend and her young child stayed in our house — invited by us — for two weeks until the house she had bought was available to move into. I have had black friends in a small group in my church in another state who met regularly for a social occasion. I have black friends in the church I attend now.
I’ve taken the initiative to cultivate a friendship with black people, but at the moment we both are limited by COVID-19. Recently I took hold of the hands of a black woman, whom I see occasionally, and apologized to her for what she and her family are going through because of white people’s actions.
I’m not saying all this to toot my own horn. Because I have a disability, I have an inkling of what it is like to be discriminated against. I’m just trying to live out what God tells me in His Word, which I have been working on all my life. I’m doing it because God tells me that my white skin doesn’t make me better in His sight. It doesn’t make me better than anyone else, and that my black friends need some encouragement to get through these difficult times.
Am I succeeding in my efforts to help a black person realize he or she is as important to and loved by God as much as I am? I don’t know. God hasn’t told me one way or the other. All I can do is determine if I am living what He says in His Word. It’s not hard to do because God strengthens me when I need it. That is why I can’t understand why so many whites are so hesitant to put out the welcome mat, so to speak. Am I judging you? Perhaps you see it that way. But if no one were to call you on your actions, how would you be aware of what you are doing, or not doing?
I would love to see an old-fashioned revival throughout the Longview area that could be an example to and catalyst for every church to stand up for God’s people — all of them.