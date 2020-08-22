Raif: The ADA changed my life

This month celebrates the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). Little did I know 30 years ago how much the ADA would change my life.
After declining hearing for several years, I became totally deaf. Even with years of work experience as a legal secretary, as head of veterans affairs at a university and similar jobs, now I couldn’t get a job because I couldn’t answer the telephone.
I had a young son to support (and a husband who rarely held a job), so I started my own businesses. The first was a berry and vegetable farm. I made weekly trips to Dallas where I sold to upscale hotels and restaurants. Since that is a seasonal job in North Texas, I began a small bakery.
The time came, though, that I had to take my son and escape from an increasingly abusive husband. We moved to South Texas and lived on the land of a grown son who needed someone to market the produce he and his wife were farming.
That is when I met Ernesto, who worked for the Texas Department of Agriculture. He introduced me to growers on the Mexican border of Texas who needed markets for their produce.
After several months, Ernesto blew my mind with a suggestion — more of an order. He said I was very capable in many ways and I needed to go to college to fulfill my potential. He urged —pushed — me to go to Texas Rehabilitation Commission to see what they could do for me. The counselor said I should go Gallaudet University. He said TRC would pay all my expenses, including housing. I was amenable to the idea until I found out my son and I would have to move to Washington, D.C.
Gallaudet is the world’s only university for deaf and hard of hearing persons. My son and I moved into an apartment in Laurel, Maryland. When I went to register for classes I found out all classes and business were conducted in ASL (American Sign Language). I didn’t know any sign language.
I was 62 when I graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology.
One of the most helpful things that contributed to my success was that I had an ASL interpreter to help me understand participants’ questions and feedback.
For the first time in my life I felt “normal.” I realized I was a capable person and that now the only thing holding me back would be me.
For years, I had struggled to make a living for me and my young son (my other three sons were grown and gone from home). So long as I could face a person who was talking, I could read lips well enough to take orders and answer questions. I also had friends who helped by taking notes of the sermon in church.
My son and I were in the Washington area for several years, but I decided to moved back to Texas. By then, I knew I had a much better chance of getting a good job, which I did. But God still was not finished with me. At a friend’s constant urging, I eventually enrolled in University of Texas at Arlington, graduating with a Master of Social Work. I was 70 years old when I walked across the stage to get my diploma.
I became a counselor at a church that offered counseling to people on a limited income. I also began counseling at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
The ADA offerings expanded quite a lot after I first went to Gallaudet. For one, there are now cochlear implants (I have two). Secondly was in-class participation at UTA because I had a captioner. You may have seen captioners in court settings who type verbatim what is said. The captioner in class does the same.
I am only one person out of many who have benefited from the ADA. I think most young people know its benefits. But there may be some older persons (as I was) who would love to become more independent. Medicare paid for my surgeries and the implants. The ADA truly changed my life.