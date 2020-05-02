Raif: They have lessons to learn

We ventured out to Walmart the other day to replenish some of our supplies.
The time for senior citizens to shop was two hours before the general public was allowed in. There were ropes to guide those coming in so that employees could take our temperature.
There were many seniors there, but there were more who were much younger, as well as children running around. I thought it interesting that almost all the seniors wore masks. Most of the others did not.
I asked a woman, who looked to be in her 50s, where her mask was. She replied, haughtily, “At home where it belongs.” I didn’t ask anyone else.
Since that day I have wondered why so many younger people have a hard time obeying rules. So many seem to think they are exempt from anything that would limit their freedom and to heck with how their actions would affect anyone else, sometimes negatively.
It’s true that most parents are working and much of the rearing of their children is put on their teachers in school. I remember the times I was called to talk with the teacher about the behavior of one of my sons, particularly the youngest one, Doug. The two older sons were involved in sports so they learned early to obey the rules.
When Doug and I got home, we talked about how his actions were affecting him and his future, but also how they affected someone else.
The hardest lesson he learned was from a cop in the town we lived in. The cop called to tell me that he had Doug in his office and asked if I would come down to the station. He had picked up Doug with a full bottle of wine, who said he had found it in a garbage can in the alley.
I then told Doug how I had seen him from the mirror in the dining room digging up something from under a tree. I knew it was the money I had left for my oldest son to pay for a school trip. I looked right at Doug and told him how I knew he had taken the money and used it to buy the wine.
(Why the clerk sold it to him, knowing he was far under age, I’ll never know.)
The cop looked at him and almost yelled, “What’s wrong with you? Your mother loves you and is trying to help you. Why do you want to treat her that way? I’m going to let you go with your Mom, but if I ever see you in here again, you’re going to do some serious time.”
I grounded Doug for a week and then he went out for track in school. He didn’t become an angel, but he realized it was up to him what he made of his life. Years later, he has been married Pam, his love, for almost 40 years.
Their daughter is a cardiac specialist and head of her team at a hospital. Their son is a pilot, a captain with American Airlines. Doug was right there to see they made good decisions and he supported them every step of the way.