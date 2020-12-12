Raif: Where's the consideration?

I’m angry and sad — sad because of this hideous virus that has sapped our strength and values.
But I’m angry with those who flaunt the rules that would keep themselves and others safe. Do you really think there is no chance that you will die if you contract COVID-19? Why do you think you will be exempt from getting the virus if you go without a mask? Why do you think you cannot give it to someone else if you don’t wear a mask?
Why do you think you can be part of a large gathering, where almost everyone is not using a mask, and remain safe? Who gives you that guarantee? Why are you teaching your children they don’t need to have consideration for someone else? Excuse me, but I thought one job of a parent was to be an example for their children?
In addition to infecting someone else — or becoming infected yourself — what is the burden you are adding to our health care system? One doctor interviewed on TV had worked for 269 days straight — without a break. Even in Gregg county, our health care workers are worn out. Never mind they have families to go home to and responsibilities there.
Consideration for others is what I find missing in so many people now. “It’s my life, I’ll do what I want. To heck with anyone else.” I am a retired social worker, so I’ve seen this attitude among many young people, as well as those who were older. Let’s see if your invincibility is still your mantra if you are infected with COVID-19. By then it’s too late to wish you had done something differently.
Yes, I know you have to make a living. Yes, I know you own a business that is in danger of going under. I understand because I had a coffeehouse/cafe for three years. In another time, in a different place, I had to start another business. Our federal government has been debating giving money to businesses to help them through this time. Why haven’t they approved a relief bill? And what do you think the government is spending the money on?
Recently my husband and I were in a place where the incidence of COVID-19 is very low. On our way to and from Kerrville, north of San Antonio, we stopped at two different Buc-ee’s stores. If you’ve ever been to one, you know there are hundreds of people there.
In both places, we did not see one single person without a mask — not staff nor customers. When we got to Kerrville, where we spent two days, it was the same. We saw only three people who did not have on a mask on.
In Kerr County, population 49,625, there are (as of Thursday) 1,116 positive cases and 27 deaths. By contrast, in Gregg County, population 121,730, there are (as of Thursday) 3,531 positive cases with 72 deaths. I’ll let you do the math to see that for the population, Gregg has many more positive cases and deaths. It would seem to me that mask wearing has kept the count low.
I am getting weary of being confined to my house because I won’t risk getting infected. Sure, I miss musical gatherings, I miss going to my church and greeting my friends there. I miss just having fun going to flea markets, going to see old houses that are beautifully decorated inside, walking on trails where there are gorgeous decorations, a wonderland of lights.
It seems also that we have become a warring society. I’m making a guess, but it seems to me we have a war on two fronts.
The first is with those who refuse to wear masks. For the second, could it be due to the fact that we are unconsciously warring against an unrelenting disease over which we believe is not real, and therefore see no need to control?