Raif: Who are we now?

I am glad to see how some children have adapted to this pandemic shutdown by creating joy for others. I especially was impressed by the young girl who is writing and illustrating story books and then putting them in a house-shaped (pink, no less) box for others to take one to read. The only requirement is that the borrower replace one.
I admit I’m a news junkie, but it’s becoming very discouraging to read of the pure hatred and venom coming out of the mouths of even our leaders. I’m distressed that young people who will be our leaders in the future are seeing and reacting to what we’ve become as a society.
I’m discouraged when I see young people, some of whom are our future leaders, react to the seemingly arbitrary decisions of our current leaders who many times seem to be looking out only for number one: I am the authority here so you have to obey; what’s in this for me; how can I use these circumstances to get re-elected; or if you don’t agree with me, you are stupid. How will these young people govern wisely when their time comes without evidence of good leadership now?
Then it comes down to me. What am I doing? First, I have to face the fact I’m old (80), and that physically there are things I refuse to participate in if they endanger my life. I want to see my grandchildren again, all of whom live at least a seven-hour drive away. I want to be able to sit next to my friends in church, hug them and catch up with what their week has been like. I want to be able to pass the peace by seeking out visitors to our church and welcoming them to our service and find out a little bit about them.
This morning I listened to Father Michael Curry, the Archbishop of the Episcopal church, as he recited the Prayer of St. Francis.
“Lord make me an instrument of your peace, where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith,
“Where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light, And where there is sadness, joy.”
As I sat in the swing on our porch reading, I pondered how I could carry out this prayer. I don’t get out often except to go grocery shopping. Inevitably, though, it seems, there is something that will go wrong. Yesterday it was finding out that a request for a new charge card at one of the big stores was not approved because the company did not have an up date of my drivers’ license, which doesn’t expire until 2022. Go figure.
I was hot, tired, afraid the frozen fish I’d bought would thaw and ready to go home. But I waited and waited as the woman clerk tried to get some help — to no avail. Finally, though, I was told I would receive the card in two weeks and get a discount on my future grocery purchase.
I’ve seen myself in the past where I probably would have really come unglued. This time I just tried to sympathize with the woman, who was as frustrated as I. Now, multiply that incident for her many times. Clerks at every store face unfathomable pressure every day. If I can’t be a calming influence, then what does that say about my relationship to God?
Another thing I’ve had to do is temper my words and attitude when I talk with someone about our political situation and upcoming elections. I can easily get frustrated when I see what seems to me the stupid, vengeful actions of many, if not most, of our politicians. I don’t mean to be a know-it-all, but when you’ve lived as long as I have, with an interest in people and politics, you can begin to see comparisons with leaders of the past.
Some of them led us through wars and medical catastrophes. They were far from perfect, but handled the situations they were presented with in a way that preserved our country. This time is different. With all the fighting, burning of our cities and hatred, all on top of the COVID-19, fires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes, we may end up with a completely different society than we have now. The question is: Will we be better or worse?