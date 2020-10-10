Raif: Whose side are we on?

I’m a professed news junkie. I read as much as I can find in newspapers and on the internet. Sometimes, I wish I weren’t so “addicted.” I get angry, sad and fed up with everything that is happening in our society. But I still read anyway.
I guess I’m hoping something will change that will make our country truly great again. I’ve also wondered what God is trying to tell us.
I’ve become interested in what is happening in our country ... and why it has happened in a short amount of time. Earthquakes or shifting of land: 17; hurricanes: 32 with Hurricane Harvey a Category 4 that caused 68 deaths in U.S. and catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico; major flooding: five; major fires: three, and still burning in California; landslides: five since 2011.
Thirty-two of these events occurred from 2016 to present. These all were major events involving death or serious injury and loss of home for many. This adds up to 62 catastrophic events since 2016. (All statistics from the National Weather Service.)
Then I began to think about events that are non-weather related. We’ve had too many major riots, and they seem not to be over. Police in some cases are overstepping their authority and shooting at will, regardless of the legal justification for their shooting.
Entire segments of our population feel disenfranchised, discriminated against or are refused basic rights guaranteed by our Constitution. They express their frustration by rioting, looting, fighting, killing and other behaviors that have legal as well as moral consequences. We have stereotyped people based on their race or income. We have banned religion in any area except church, even with Christians or church-goers being made to pay the price for actions that conflict with a progressive agenda. Religious expression has been banned in academic, institutional, corporate and public arenas.
Added to all this is the COVID-19 virus, which, at this writing has killed more than 1 million people around the world with statistics continuing to rise. The U.S. has had more cases per capita than any other country.
If you keep up with the news at all, you know there is a huge disconnect between the Democrats and Republicans, between conservatives and non-conservatives. There is also a disconnect between those who say they are Christian, but in reality are that in name only because they do not exhibit the kinds of behaviors, attitudes and empathy taught by Jesus Christ.
There is a precedent for all this. In the prophetic books of the Old Testament, the prophets were warning the people of their behavior, which was much like today. The Israelites seemed to have forgotten God and how He had blessed and cared for them. They were going their own way, wouldn’t listen to the prophets or change the behavior that only God can bring about in people who seek Him. Because they wouldn’t listen, God removed His hedge of protection around them.
This past month, we remembered the downing of the World Trade Center in New York. After that happened, people flocked to churches, seeking comfort and maybe even guidance to change our society to prevent other such events. That didn’t last long. As people reverted to previous behavior and beliefs, their children have grown up with lessened moral guidance. That downing of the Twin Towers was the removal of God’s hedge of protection around the most powerful nation on earth with the most sophisticated defense system ever built. God has allowed us to do what we want. Now segments of our society are at war with each other, each saying “You can’t tell me what to do.” There is fighting everywhere, and cities still are burning.
We need to look closely at what we believe and who we think can bring our society around to God again. I’m not talking about spouting the Ten Commandments, trying to convert “sinners,” or forcing our beliefs on others. Each of us has to decide for oneself how we will act, what we will say, and whom we choose to lead us to a new way. That may take more than one presidential and congressional elections.
When the Continental Congress made up our Constitution, they acknowledged the presence and help of God. Our pledge of allegiance still acknowledges that we are one nation under God.
We need a moral president who can set aside his own desires and agenda and truly work to guide us back to what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they established a new country. We need to elect a leader whose personal qualities can give us the guidance and desire to do what is right in God’s sight. Then maybe we’ll be blessed again as a nation.