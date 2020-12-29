Ramsey: Racial justice and police reform

Demonstrations for racial justice and against police violence began in Texas and across the country after the killing of Houston native George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
But as November’s general election approached, Republican politicians began to rally behind police, decrying protesters and campaigning on law and order. That helped turn a political tide that was working against Republican officeholders and candidates.
But the underlying issues of police training, funding and mission await Texas lawmakers returning to Austin in January. Here are a few of my columns chronicling that story.
June 2: Gov. Greg Abbott has avoided the president’s militaristic tenor and has expressed empathy with nonviolent demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death. But the conversations about what’s next haven’t started.
Without a discouraging word about the president, the governor of Texas is nevertheless creating a sharp distinction between the Texas response and the Donald Trump response to nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.
June 4: The protests of the last week are about a disease that’s bigger than the pandemic — and important enough for people to forget about social distancing.
There is more than one way to spread a virus. All you need is a bunch of people, brought together by some common purpose, and you’re on your way to community spread.
We all know that. But look at how powerfully people feel about the killing of George Floyd, about the recurring injustices visited upon black people and Latinos by police, and by the reflexive defenses some police and some non-police offer every time this kind of violence takes place.
June 8: Texas Democrats convened last week. But it was the state’s Republicans giving them the most hope about the coming November elections.
After more than a week of nationwide demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, top Republican politicians in Texas were suddenly allergic to racism.
High-ranking state officials were busy disowning GOP county chairs and activists — and perhaps even a statewide elected official — for social media posts juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana, to conspiracy theories that Floyd’s killing was staged, to unsubstantiated claims that the protests were designed and financed by a liberal billionaire.
Aug. 21: Freezing local taxes in Texas cities that cut police funding sounds better than it works. But the political angle taken by the state’s top leaders gives them something other than pandemic and recession to talk about this election season.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen are serious about wanting to stop cities from cutting or redirecting their police budgets, as the city of Austin recently did. But the slapdash plan they presented in Fort Worth isn’t the kind of serious policy you’d expect from any one of them, much less the three of them together.
Aug. 24: Texas Republicans who were looking for fertile political ground in the runup to the November elections got a gift from a most unlikely source: the Austin City Council.
In a political season when almost everything seems stacked against the state’s GOP leadership — the flailing government response to the pandemic, the Rona Recession and a summer of protest against racism and police violence — the city of Austin made itself a perfect target for a good, old-fashioned Republican law-and-order campaign.
Nov. 20: Rising murder rates in Dallas are getting an aggressive response from Austin, with state police on their way to help. In the state’s COVID-19 hot spots, local attempts to slow the spread are running into resistance from Austin.