Ramsey: Some things Texans didn’t expect

You don’t expect the top executives in the state attorney general’s office to turn on their boss, telling the agency and law enforcement that Ken Paxton has been doing favors for a political donor that have crossed the line into bribery and abuse of office. But it happened in 2020.
You wouldn’t expect the most popular politician in the state’s majority party to get in trouble with members of his own party’s self-styled Liberty wing. But Greg Abbott is, in fact, out of tune with that bunch, including the Texas GOP’s chairman.
And 2020 brought some non-political news with it, too, finally bringing some light to Texans who, for reasons of technology and money, don’t have access to the high-speed internet they need to go to school, to work and even to the doctor during a pandemic. Here are some of my columns on subjects I didn’t expect to be writing about last year.
Oct. 6: Four of the seven Texas attorneys general since 1972 have gone on to higher office, one stalled and one went to prison. Ken Paxton, the current AG, is in a situation now that could determine which way his career will go.
Paxton, who is already under indictment on securities charges, faces allegations from seven of his top aides of “abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.”
Those Paxton assistants made their accusations in a letter delivered to the agency’s human resources department — a way of protecting their jobs while pointing the finger at their boss. One of them, First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer, abruptly quit. The other six remain in an awkward work environment on the same floor of the Price Daniel Sr. State Office Building as the boss they’ve confronted.
Dec. 10: Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to the election results in four other states baffles many lawyers, but President Donald Trump likes it.
Maybe this was supposed to have the effect of challenging other states’ results. Maybe it’s just a political shot across the bow to support the president’s unfounded contention that he didn’t lose an election in which he got 7.1 million fewer votes than the other guy. Maybe it’s a Paxton bid for a preemptive pardon, given that the FBI is investigating the attorney general’s dealings with an Austin real estate investor and Paxton campaign contributor, according to the Associated Press.
Sept. 25: Voting in the 2020 general election starts in Texas in less than three weeks. But the governor’s responses to the coronavirus have strained Republican unity.
In the face of a momentous election, with an array of issues that includes the pandemic, the recession, climate change, racial justice, law enforcement and the next appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, the chairman of the Texas GOP and a gang of lawmakers and activists instead picked a fight with Abbott, who isn’t even on the ballot, over his response to the pandemic.
Nov. 11: Republican officeholders couldn’t have had a better election in Texas this year, but they’ve still got noisy and loud critics — inside their own political party.
The Republican governor of Texas and the Republican state representative who has claimed more than enough support to be the next speaker of the Texas House are West’s most prominent targets, drawing more personal and pointed attacks than the Democrats you might expect to find in his crosshairs.
The new coronavirus has forced Texans online for education, commerce, work and entertainment. But a third of the state’s residents don’t have broadband in their homes. April 1
Shopping for students without schoolrooms, Texas is spending $250 million to narrow the digital divide
In a state where an estimated 30% of the state’s 5.5 million public school students don’t have the right technology for online learning, switching to virtual classrooms is daunting. And expensive. Aug. 14
”Analyzing 2020: Some things Texans didn’t expect” was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/01/04/ken-paxton-greg-abbott/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.