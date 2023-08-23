Reagan: Black icons must speak up on crime wave

"So Jesus answered them and said, 'My teaching is not My own, but His who sent Me. If anyone is willing to do His will, he will know about the teaching, whether it is of God, or I am speaking from Myself. The one who speaks from himself seeks his own glory; but He who is seeking the glory of the One who sent Him, He is true, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.' "

John 7:16-18