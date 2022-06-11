Schlundt: Fed must remain committed to combating inflation

“You sound like a little old lady that used to buy a loaf of bread for a quarter.” That is my wife’s frequent response when I emphatically express how absurd a price seems for some good or service today.
Indeed, it does not feel as though it was that long ago that unleaded gas was .99 cents per gallon in San Antonio. That was about 20 years ago. Is that a significant amount of time for considerable price increases? Most would presumably answer yes. This is because everything is relative, including time and inflation.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average gas price is $4.59, as of May 23. Over a 25-year time frame, one should expect a relatively sizable increase in prices. Even though inflation is not always linear, and gas prices are historically volatile, gradual as well as foreseeable inflation gives one time to plan accordingly.
Yet, as the American public is witnessing, there is nothing gradual about today’s inflation. Just in 2019, the national average gas price was approximately $2.60. There is a reason so many of our inner “little old ladies” are speaking out. It is because the drastic price spikes are so easily identified. This, of course, affects almost every sector of the American economy. If one is spending money, he or she is undoubtedly impacted.
There has been ample debate about the origins of this incredible inflation. The massive federal COVID relief led to an increase in the money supply and therefore demand. The disruptions in supply chains exacerbated the imbalance of the supply and demand, driving up prices. Monetary policy made the interest expenses associated with acquiring capital and consumer debt lower, which was another effective factor that increased demand. Finally, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has worsened the context in which we find ourselves, as part of a global economy.
The blame game in Washington is seemingly perpetual, but the causes are well known. Now is the time for action. The Federal Reserve has begun the process of creating what is referred to by economists as demand destruction. Consumer demand is the only factor they can attempt to control. The Fed recently increased the federal funds rate, implied that it will raise rates further and announced a forthcoming reduction in its holdings.
Making money more expensive to acquire leads to less money being employed in the economy. Ultimately, there should be a decrease in prices to gain those consumers who would otherwise be lost.
Yet, my inner “little old lady,” and those of many others, are still complaining. The Fed still has more work to do.
Certainly, combating inflation should be approached methodically, as economies rarely respond well to abrupt surprises. However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fundamentally incorrect in terms of defining today’s inflation as transitory.
To Powell’s credit, the chairman could not have known it would be so ingrained. Nevertheless, if the Federal Reserve remains cognizant of its previous erroneous projections, it should strive not make the same mistakes going forward. One can only hope that in the midst of historic inflation, the Federal Reserve will remain pragmatic and unwavering until the goal is achieved.