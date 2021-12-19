Schuler: SB 3 all about rewriting history

How did we get to the point, if I am the majority, we can’t listen to several views on any given subject and then come up with the best results for all? Or is that not possible in politics?
Let’s talk about Senate Bill 3 here in Texas, passed and signed into law by our GOP Party of Lincoln. Our majority says they don’t want history taught in Texas schools as it happened. But, it’s OK to teach a new “opposing” version, regardless of facts, of what they think or wished what happened in the past. How is that for rewriting history? They also claim and restrict controversial current events. So, I’m assuming that eliminates talking about politics in school altogether, right?
For the party of freedoms and rights, what happens to freedom of expression for citizens in Texas? Or, as long as you get “their approval” on what you can and cannot talk about in Texas schools. Somehow, I thought our freedoms were already written in past history called the U.S. Constitution. Would you agree our Constitution is based on our past history? Whether good or bad, it is implemented into the words of our freedoms.
We have over 1,200 school districts in Texas. The cost to develop and implement this program is going to cost Texas citizens $14.6 million annually, according to the Legislative Budget Board. A terrible waste of tax money!
SB 3 limits how race, slavery and history are taught in Texas. You don’t rewrite history because you don’t like the way it turned out!
The Party of Lincoln can’t accept history as it happened, so they want to write a majority approval version, or as they called it, an “opposing” version. SB 3 has already proved its worth early this year in a training session. The administrators informed teachers they would have to provide materials that presented an “opposing” perspective of views. They used the Holocaust as an example! I’m sure the Jewish community would have liked to have seen an “opposing” view of Nazi Germany.
What happened to common sense? Maybe we can find some “opposing” view of stupid politics. How great would that be since it always stands in line of good judgement.
What else is kind of strange: Our GOP majority in Texas doesn’t believe in science and now history. What is next? Santa Claus and the tooth fairy?
If they would have really wanted to do something worth mentioning, how about good pay raises for Texas teachers? That might have been worth talking about! And appreciated!