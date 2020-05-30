Shore: Losing freedom to government power

The issue the government has when enforcing social distancing is that we live in a free country with a Constitution that guarantees those freedoms.
We have certain freedoms, such as freedom of association, that are guaranteed by the Constitution. These are basic human freedoms, not privileges that can be taken away by the government. We cannot model our response to a pandemic on the response by a communist country that has none of those freedoms.
The government should make recommendations and people should follow them. I think it is appropriate to encourage people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, to wear face masks and keep their distance when they must go out to work or shop. However, the News-Journal editorial board is advocating more use of government coercion and physical force to make people follow these recommendations (“State’s lack of enforcement leads to higher case counts,” Wednesday).
That is not appropriate in a country where freedom is deemed so valuable.
I think this is where the political divide on this issue lies. Democrats and progressives on the left know that with enough government coercion, they can make people do what these enlightened leftists think they should do. Democrats think that by using government coercion, they can stop 4 billion years of climate change, end poverty, and now stop pandemics. In all cases in which the left has tried to enforce their pseudo-intellectual, narcissistic view on their communities, the result is either nothing (climate change) or they make matters far worse (war on poverty).
The one certainty, however, is that people lose some of their freedom as government power over their lives grows. Freedom stops when people on the left think that their attitudes need to be enforced on what they deem as the uneducated, unenlightened masses who cling to their God and guns. They see “society” as an animate object that can be molded and reformed to their liking using government coercion instead of the reality of millions of people freely interacting and making voluntary exchanges. This is the fatal conceit of the left.
Is it not senseless that Walmart stays open but other retail workers are forced onto government assistance? Is it not senseless that Lowes can have record sales but waiters and waitresses have to move back in with their parents because they can’t afford rent? Is it that we are all equal, but some businesses are more equal than others?
People see this terrible inequity and attacks on their basic, fundamental rights when the government steps in like this. Democrats that endorse big government narcissists like Beto can work from home. They can sit at home and write editorials on how it is senseless that the government does not step in and use force to destroy other people’s jobs, freedom, and livelihoods because these unenlightened people are not doing what the work-from-home editorial writers think they should do.