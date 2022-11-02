Simon: Who are real climate science deniers?

In May 2015 and July 2021, the British medical journal The Lancet published studies that analyzed millions of deaths in numerous countries over recent decades and found that cooler temperatures killed nine times (July 2021 study) to 17 times (May 2015 study) more people than warmer temperatures.
The upshot is that rather than being the “existential threat” that Joe Biden claims, the planet’s slight warming (1.01 degrees Celsius on average since 1880, as calculated by NASA) has been saving millions of lives.
Biden, John Kerry, Al Gore, and other apostles of climate doom do not take account of this critical climate science point. Who are the real climate science deniers?
The University of Oxford has presented data from EM-DAT — The International Disaster Database — that shows that since 1920, even as world population has quadrupled and the earth has warmed, the number of people killed each year by natural disasters has declined by over 90 percent.
The climate doomsters skip over this point too. Who are the real climate science deniers?
And then there are the Chicken Little claims about hurricanes, fires, and rising sea levels. The facts show they are nonsense.
On hurricanes, “there is essentially no long-term trend in hurricane counts. The evidence for an upward trend is even weaker if we look at U.S. landfalling hurricanes, which even show a slight negative trend beginning from 1900 or from the late 1800s.”
That is from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report, updated on Oct. 3, 2022, that sums it up in bold: “We conclude that the historical Atlantic hurricane data at this stage do not provide compelling evidence for a substantial greenhouse warming-induced century-scale increase in: frequency of tropical storms, hurricanes, or major hurricanes, or in the proportion of hurricanes that become major hurricanes.”
On fires, facts from the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, Remote Sensing of Environment, and Earth’s Future, presented by environmental statistician and former Greenpeace member Bjorn Lomberg, show that the percentage of global land burned per year in 1905 through 2021 declined.
And on sea levels, these are the facts from an Environmental Protection Agency report updated on Aug. 1, 2022: “When averaged over all of the world’s oceans, absolute sea level has risen at an average rate of 0.06 inches per year from 1880 to 2013,” including a slightly increased rate since 1993 of “0.12 to 0.14 inches per year.” The recent increased rate is only a single foot in 84 to 96 years.
Who are real climate science deniers?
Unlike the doomsters, careful climate scientists know that global warming presents nothing to warrant concern.
In “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters,” Obama Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science Steven Koonin shows that the United Nations climate models that the doomsters use to predict future global temperatures are so speculative and unreliable that they have been unable even to reproduce the 20th century’s temperature changes.
Far better guidance is found in a 2017 statement signed by over 300 scientists, including Richard Lindzen of MIT and William Happer of Princeton: “Observations [over the last] 25 years … show that warming from increased atmospheric CO2 will be benign.”
Their statement also makes this key point: “Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. To the contrary, there is clear evidence that increased atmospheric carbon dioxide is environmentally helpful to food crops and other plants that nourish all life. It is plant food, not poison.” All of us humans, of course, also exhale carbon dioxide with every breath.
Biden, Kerry, Gore, and other climate doomsters demonize as “climate deniers” those who disagree or do not endorse their destructive pursuit of command and control of the U.S. economy. They have no shame. They are the real climate science deniers.