Simpson: Lasting, positive change requires meekness

There is something alluring and even addictive about power — especially military and political powers. Though war is terrible, military might has a certain appeal whether it be the pomp of a parade, the thunder of fighters flying overhead or the lethal shock and awe displayed in real time, halfway around the world.
Like it or not, many of us pay attention to politics with similar thrill or disgust — from campaign promises to shenanigans orchestrated to pass voluminous unread legislation.
The shameful state of political affairs at all levels is especially apparent now as we have witnessed a farcical presidential debate, a new round of criminal allegations against Texas’ attorney general, the arrest of a Gregg County commissioner for vote harvesting and the unconstitutional, unprecedented, intrusive and devastating emergency acts of governors and county judges prohibiting commerce they deem “non-essential,” forbidding personal movement and public assemblies, and mandating face coverings.
It is well that politics — like war — is so terrible, otherwise we should grow too fond of it.
Despite the admirable courageous actions of noble warriors, the gruesomeness and destruction of war keep us from foolishly believing that it is a means of progress. It is necessary at times, but it is destructive, not constructive. The same perspective is desperately needed with respect to political power.
Why though are we so prone to idolize and covet political power? Is it because we believe that if we wield this power we will not use it selfishly and foolishly like the other side? Probably.
A more fundamental reason is the failure to recognize political power as essentially coercive and, therefore, generally a negative and destructive force. It can only give what it takes. If all its acts are taken into account (not considering cronyism, etc.), it is at best a net zero sum.
Unlike mutually beneficial trade between willing parties, government programs are not productive or constructive because the transaction is detrimental to at least one party. The prophet Samuel warned Israel not to covet a king because he will take and take and take (1 Samuel 8). Politicians are shrewd, though. They highlight what they “give” or “build” and hide what they take, so it appears as progress.
Coercion is usually necessary to uphold justice. And it is helpful to agree on certain rules to preserve some order. However, justice, like war, is not progress. And order in and by itself is not progress, but it can be foundational to it.
Lasting and positive change is achieved voluntarily. But this requires humility — especially to recognize the limits of our knowledge and unintended destructive consequences of coercive powers. It also requires meekness.
Jesus said, quoting the Scriptures, that the meek will inherit the Earth. Ultimately, those who will enjoy this world are the meek. The meek in the Bible are characterized by humility, forbearance, and gentleness — not arrogance, intimidation or violence. Their strength and success is bound up in sober assessment of themselves, self-control and patient reliance on wisdom to gain consent of others.
It is precisely because the meek do not employ coercion that they succeed. They respect the knowledge and choice of those whom they engage, which in time, produces lasting and mutually beneficial progress, peace and prosperity.
As we contemplate the results of the election, let us not hope or despair in who wins and wields political powers. Let us hope in our almighty and merciful God, believe his promise, and covet meekness.