Somer: Egg on the face

Egg on the face
The Rev. Andrew Schroer, in your your column (Religion page, Sept. 12), you ask: “What will happen if, in the next few months, the opinions you have shouted as unequivocal truth about masks or President Trump or the cases of police brutality are proven wrong? What do you do when the articles and posts you so quickly shared are shown to be urban legends or fake news?”
Wisdom leads us to differentiate between facts and lies. It’s not purely a political matter. Fake news?We don’t have to wait a few more months to prove anything.
Facts we know right now: COVID is spread by aerosolized respiratory droplets which are transmitted when an infected person opens his/her mouth, thereby spreading the virus. Scientists admonish daily (for those who believe in science and not fake pronouncements): masks save lives.
Had mask-wearing been mandated at the start of all this, the death rate wouldn’t be nearing 200,000 with an even more dire forecast of deaths by year’s end.Instead of mocking mask-wearing, this president could have led by example. And that is a proven fact.
He could have disclosed to the American people that this virus is way more deadly than at first thought.
It’s estimated that black men are two-and-a-half times more likely than white men to be killed by police during their lifetime.
And that, too, is a proven fact. What you call police brutality is defined as murder by the black community — and the ten Commandments. Are white lives more valuable than black lives? Mine isn’t.
No need to wait. The truth is now. Don’t be closed-minded as to what is transpiring in this country. You’re a minister. What would Jesus think of your stance? Perhaps it’s you who might end up with egg on the face?
— Kathy Somer, Longview