Somer: Pandemic highlights U.S. failure on health care

The outbreak of coronavirus should give us all pause/cause to evaluate America’s health care system — or rather the lack thereof.
The proverbial chickens have finally come home to roost.
We, the most powerful and richest country on this planet have no public health care system. We have no institutions in place charged with the responsibility for overseeing and managing the public’s health or maintaining reserve capacity of supplies. The consequences of this have now become vivid and clear: a severe shortage of ventilators, face masks, test kits, swabs, vinyl gloves, gowns, hospital beds, medical supplies and even hospitals.
Instead, we Americans “enjoy” a private, for-profit system (terrific for individuals lucky enough to afford it) and a rickety social insurance system (Medicare) for people fortunate enough to have a full-time job. Both systems respond to the needs of individuals rather than those of the public as a whole and are perpetuated by insurance and pharmaceutical companies that tirelessly lobby and buy off our elected representatives in order to keep this lucrative system intact.
In contrast, our Federal Reserve concerns itself with the health of financial markets as a whole. Last week, at the slightest hint of difficulties in making trades, the Fed made $1.5 trillion available to banks. No one batted an eye. No one kicked up any dust. America’s checkbook always has plenty of funds when it comes to banks and corporations. Not so much when the average American — the true heroes and heroines of this country — needs help.
The richest nation in the world has no capacity to protect the public as a whole, except when it comes to national defense. The final version of the proposed fiscal year 2020 defense budget includes $738 billion, a $22 billion increase over 2019. From this, President Trump has diverted $7.2 billion to build a wall everyone knows is useless and a complete waste of time and money. We now know that borders and walls won’t stop a pandemic of the magnitude we are experiencing. Personally, I find a defense budget of this magnitude more offensive and socialistic than any health care proposal will ever be.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, facing the downfall of his party, finally decided to work in a bipartisan manner with the Democratic-controlled House’s Coronavirus Bill. The Bill was passed this week, with eight Republican senators voting against. No comments. No reasons given. Just a “no” vote. So much for the American worker.
It’s worth mentioning that every other bill sent to McConnell from the House has languished and still languishes on his desk. During a recent television interview, he proudly proclaimed that 395 bills sitting in the Senate are not going to be passed. He should be reminded that he works for the American people.
The Trump administration’s sabotage of health care is well documented and does not stop at increasing costs and reducing coverage. It also includes failing to adequately protect Americans from infectious disease outbreaks. From budget cuts to leaving key positions unfilled to making it harder for people to access health care, the administration has worked the past three years to undermine and dismantle our pandemic response apparatus, leaving Americans more vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump once again sought cuts to key programs for global disease response in his 2021 budget, in which he proposed steep cuts to the two agencies in charge of the coronavirus response. He is seeking to reduce National Institutes of Health funding by $3.7 billion and Centers for Disease Control funding by $1.29 billion. The buck stops at his desk.
A few sobering facts: Almost 30% of American workers have no paid sick leave from their employers, including 70% of low-income workers earning less than $10.49 per hour. Vast numbers of self-employed workers cannot afford to take sick days. Most jobless people don’t qualify for unemployment insurance because they haven’t worked long enough in a steady job.
Meanwhile, more than 30 million Americans have no health insurance. So who is going to cover hospitals’ costs for treatment of these folks?
When the first line of defense is the emergency room and the bill can’t be paid, who takes the hit? You guessed it: we the taxpayers. But, that’s OK because it isn’t socialism, right? Since Medicaid, food stamps, and other public assistance are now linked to having or actively looking for work and childcare costs for many are not affordable, what are they to do?
We police the world and give aid to countries that offer their people universal health care, yet we’re told by our elected officials that it isn’t feasible for us. It’s past time we take care of our own. We are the only industrialized nation without public health care.
We should demand that our elected representatives do better. If they don’t, vote them out. It’s time that bankruptcies due to unpaid medical bills cease. It’s time for the uninsured to stop worrying. It’s time our citizens enjoyed the luxury of public health that other countries’ citizens enjoy. Shalom.