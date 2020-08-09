Stallard: A love, hate relationship with golf

This a love story, or maybe a golf story.
I’ll let you decide.
Back in 1990, my big brother became smitten with golf. It wasn’t enough for Gary to go out several times each week to lose golf balls and bend clubs by himself. He decided his little brother should join in on the carnage, and he pestered me until I finally caved.
He claimed it was good exercise and a way for us to bond, but I still believe it was payback for the times he was forced to let me — younger by five years — tag along when he left the house to go play football, baseball or basketball with his friends.
My brother-in-law gave me a set of used clubs (he obviously never liked me either) and after making two trips to the local driving range I declared myself ready for the PGA Tour and joined Gary at an actual golf course for my first official round.
We chose Babe Zaharias Country Club in Beaumont as the launching pad for my new career.
It was August, which meant it was so humid it felt like we were walking around in someone’s mouth. I also saw a couple of snakes that were bigger than any club in my bag, and I spent so much time in the sand and water I was concerned several times I was lost and had waded ashore in Galveston.
A few weeks later, we played at Gladewater Country Club and I birdied the second hole of the day. All I wanted to do from that point on was play golf.
The bug stayed with me for several years, but after one horrible round back in 1997 when I hit every pine tree at Neches Pines Golf Course in Diboll, I chunked my golf clubs in the closest and vowed if I ever touched them again it would be to give them away to someone I didn’t like.
Shortly after declaring my hatred for golf, I met a girl, fell in love, proposed and got married all in the span of about five months. I’ve always thrived on deadline pressure.
When the newly married couple became strapped for cash, while my wife finished work on her master’s degree, I happily sold my golf clubs to her uncle.
About four years later, I casually mentioned I might want to give golf another chance to drive me insane, and my lovely wife purchased my old set of clubs from her uncle and gave them to me as a Christmas present.
I didn’t get a chance to use the clubs before the pins and plates holding my mangled hip together thanks to an old football injury finally wore out and forced me to have hip replacement surgery. Work, a new baby and life in general took care of the next several years, and those treasured clubs have been in storage for the past 18 years.
That’s about to change.
My soon-to-be 19-year-old son recently began playing golf and asked me to join him, so the clubs are coming out of retirement.
Consider that a warning.
If you happen to be playing in East Texas and see a large man limping around the golf course wearing a big smile and carrying a set of ancient clubs, run quickly to the nearest fairway. That’s the only place you’ll be safe from any of my shots.
Because as much as I treasure those clubs, I still have a swing that would make Tiger Woods bury his head in a sand trap.