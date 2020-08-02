Stallard: A soft touch for hardworking kids

The kid might have been 14.
It was around 8 a.m. on a Saturday, and he was sweating and dirty — the byproduct of what I feel certain had already been a busy morning out drumming up business with his lawnmower.
I didn’t need my lawn mowed, but I’m a sucker for a hardworking kid.
I pointed to one patch of grass that always seems to grow faster than the rest of the yard and to a pile of branches that had been cut a few days before, but needed to be hauled to the curb. We worked out a price, and he went to work while I continued reading my morning newspaper and drinking coffee.
About an hour later, he knocked on the door and said he was finished. I handed him a bottle of water and a little more money than we had negotiated for, told him to keep the gloves my wife had given him and made sure he knew I was proud of him.
Like I said, I’m a sucker for a hardworking kid. Especially one that might have been 14, because that same kid was me 40 years ago.
I grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee in a large family that included dad, mom, six brothers and sisters and a steady supply of stray cats and dogs that always seemed to be drawn to our house.
I don’t remember ever going hungry or doing without anything I really needed, but we learned pretty quickly the difference between a need and a want.
And if we wanted something, we worked for it.
By the time I was 14, I had a fairly lucrative mowing business going. My clients included Mrs. Bond across the street and Mrs. King next door.
Mrs. Bond’s yard was small, so I used a push mower for the entire thing. Took me about an hour, and she paid me $15.
Mrs. King’s yard was huge, and thankfully she had a new Snapper riding mower she let me use for most of the yard. I did the trimming with a push mower, and the job paid $25 for about two hours’ worth of sweat.
I had to fit those yards in around helping dad keep our yard in shape. He did the riding, and I did the pushing. Dad paid in groceries and a roof over my head.
Our riding mower was a piece of junk, and it typically took an hour of working on it each Saturday to get it up and running before we could tackle our yard. One Saturday, it simply refused to crank, so my dad did what he always swore he would do someday.
He pushed it off the steep bank and into the raging creek behind our house and then went next door and cut a deal with Mrs. King. For the use of her riding mower each Saturday on our yard, we would also mow and trim her yard for free.
No one consulted me during the negotiations, but I quickly found out by “we,” dad really meant “Jack.”
I attempted to get some of my friends who also mowed yards around town to form a union to head off such unfair labor practices in the future, but I got little support in my quest. I figure they all heard the story about my dad, our riding mower and the creek, and didn’t want to end up sleeping with the fishes.
It’s probably for the best. I learned to appreciate what little money I earned even more. It’s the reason I couldn’t say no to the kid who showed up at my house looking for work, and the reason I’ll probably hire him again.
Unless he shows up with a union representative next time.