Stallard: And one to grow on, little neighbor

A letter to my neighbor, who celebrated her first birthday this past weekend:
Dear Hadley,
Thanks for inviting me to your first birthday party on Sunday. We didn’t get a chance to talk because, well, you’re 1. Plus, you were pretty busy munching on cake, opening toys and basically just being cuter than a bucket full of puppies on Christmas morning.
I feel certain your parents will tell you all you need to know about life when it’s time, including not to be afraid of the large, scary guy who lives next door and looks like Bigfoot. With their permission, I would like to add a few things.
First, let’s talk about where you live — the house, the town and the area. All three are very special to me, and I think they’ll be special to you as you get older.
My wife got a little sappy at your party, and some of that had to do with the house itself. We moved next door almost 21 years ago, and the couple who lived there — Phillip and Mary Matthews — quickly adopted us.
If you look up “neighbor” in the dictionary (or on the phone I’m sure you’ll have by the time you’re 5), you might find a photo of Mr. and Mrs. Matthews. They are gone, but their house — your house now — was filled with so much love when they were alive, it spilled into the neighborhood.
Want an example? Several nights each week I work late, sometimes after midnight. On those nights, Mrs. Matthews — late into her 70s — refused to go to sleep at night until she saw the lights from my truck shining through her bedroom window to let her know I was home safely.
That kind of love never leaves a house, even if the people are gone. Soak it in.
You also live in Kilgore and East Texas, and you’ll come to love those as well.
Kilgore adopted me 35 years ago when I became sports editor of the local newspaper and welcomed me back 24 years ago when I returned from another job at a different newspaper down south.
My wife and I both attended the college a few blocks from where you live, and Rachel has worked there for 10 years. Our son is almost 20 and has never gone to school in another town.
You might eventually leave Kilgore, but it will never leave you. The same goes for East Texas.
About the only thing you’ll dislike about East Texas is the weather. January and February are wet and cold. March is wet and windy. April and May are awesome, unless you miss it because your eyes are swollen shut thanks to the annual pollen invasion. Stay inside during June, July and August, because it’s hot and muggy and we have mosquitoes big enough to ride Harley Davidson motorcycles.
October and November are perfect, and we tolerate December because of Christmas.
I mentioned I’m a sportswriter. Maybe someday I’ll write about you playing sports. If you decide not to, that’s OK too, and that leads to my next bit of advice.
The doors have been opened for you to be whatever you want to be in life. A few days before you turned 1, our country’s first female vice president was sworn in.
You probably got so many toys last week you’ll be too busy to watch the Super Bowl today, but I hope when you’re older your parents tell you about Sarah Thomas, Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar.
Thomas is the first female official in the 55-year history of the Super Bowl. Locust and Javadifar will be on the sidelines for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Locust as a defensive line assistant and Javadifar as the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach.
I guarantee those three ladies grew up hearing they would never be an official or coach in the National Football League. But, along the way, at least one person told them they could accomplish anything if they wanted it badly enough.
And, they listened.
The doors are open, but you must still have the courage to walk through those doors. I’m telling you right now you can do it, and anyone who says otherwise will have to fight Mr. Bigfoot next door.
Happy birthday again, kiddo. I’m proud to be your neighbor, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.
Oh, one other thing. Stay away from boys, because they have cooties.
Your dad asked me to add that.