Stallard: Baseball's terms aren't always perfect

I once had a lengthy argument with a “fan” about what did or didn’t constitute a perfect game in baseball.
Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks had just tossed a perfect game against my beloved Atlanta Braves, and the fan wanted me to settle a bet between him and one of his buddies. The fan’s idea of “perfect” meant Johnson had struck out all 27 batters he faced in the nine-inning game.
The Braves were a poor excuse for a baseball team back then. Several of them needed to be sent back down to T-ball to be reminded what that wooden thing in their hands was used for, but Johnson did not record 27 strikeouts that day.
I was finally able to convince the fan no Atlanta batter reached base that day against Johnson via a hit, error, walk, hit batsman or a wild pitch or passed ball on a third strike, and that’s why it was called a perfect game — one of just 23 thrown in the history of Major League Baseball.
I understand the fan’s confusion, because baseball is full of terms that don’t always make a lot of sense.
With that in mind, and with the 2021 season approaching (thank you, Lord), here is a short glossary of baseball terms every fan — and even some players — should become familiar with.
I’ll let you decide which definition is the correct one.
HIT AND RUN: A) What happens in the parking lot after a game when you back into someone’s new Ford F-150 truck. B) Hitting behind a runner on the move to advance him into scoring position.
DUCKS ON THE POND: A) What you might see if you indulge in too many overpriced alcoholic beverages at the ballpark. B) Runners on the bases.
DIZZY DEAN: A) What happens to Dean when he has one too many overpriced alcoholic beverages at the ballpark. Could happen before or after the ducks arrive. B) Pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs from 1930-1947
TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM: A) When the team bus stops at a convenience store after the game, and you slip an extra candy bar into your pocket to give to a teammate who forgot his or her meal money. B) Leaning into a pitch, allowing it to hit you so you can get on base.
CAUGHT STEALING: A) What will probably happen if you continue to slip candy bars into your pocket at the convenience store. B) Being thrown out by the catcher attempting to advance to another base.
NO-NO: A) What I typically scream at my television when a replay is shown of the Rangers’ Nelson Cruz misplaying a fly ball off the bat of the Cardinals’ David Freese in the 2011 World Series. B) Short for a no-hitter.
CAN OF CORN: A) Something that doesn’t belong at the pregame or postgame buffet table. B) An easy-to-catch fly ball. Comes from the old general store days when cans were knocked off a high shelf with a stick while someone waiting below held their apron in a makeshift basket to make the catch.
I hope this helps.
If you answered “B” to all of the above, congratulations on your knowledge of baseball. If you answered “A” to any or all of the questions, you’re invited to my house opening day.
Leave the corn at home, but feel free to bring me a candy bar.