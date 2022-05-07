Stallard: Be careful what you pray for

I owe my dad an apology.
When I was 19, I convinced myself I had worn out my welcome in the small town where I grew up and decided to leave Tennessee and move to Texas.
My dad was 56. A couple of my sisters still lived at home, so it wasn’t like me leaving the state made dad and mom empty-nesters. But, dad and I were fishing buddies and partners in crime.
If he did something that got him banished to the doghouse, I was right there with him scratching fleas and trying to figure out how to make things right. He did the same for me when I occasionally did something so dumb it made folks wonder if I had taken too many blows to the head during my brief football career.
We exchanged letters frequently from the time I left until dad died five years later, and he told me in every letter how much he missed me.
I believed him, because I missed him like crazy, but being young and stupid I didn’t understand the depth of the void I left when I moved almost 900 miles away.
I understand now, and paybacks are heck.
My son, who won’t turn 21 until August, started a new job in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past week. It’s “only” a 300-mile journey, but he ignored my suggestion that he commute daily, packed up his car and headed north.
I’m 56 — the same age my dad was when I left Tennessee in my rearview mirror. Unlike my dad, however, my wife and I are now empty-nesters.
I should probably also apologize to some of my friends, and perhaps even my siblings, who have gone through this. I didn’t discount their feelings when it happened to them, but I realize now I wasn’t nearly as sympathetic as I should have been.
Not going to lie. This stuff hurts.
For every friend or family member who has been kind enough to remind me that his mama — a beautiful example of love, compassion and intelligence — shared in his raising, there are those who feel the need to bring up the fact his daddy wore out a dozen guardian angels between the ages of 19 and 31.
Kyle has never given his parents reason to doubt he can make it on his own.
Since graduating from high school in 2019, he’s worked a couple of jobs, earned a process technology degree from Kilgore College and spent three years as a manager for the world famous Rangerettes — traveling to England, Hawaii and New York with them.
He found his current job on his own and made it through the first week eating his own cooking and dealing with some maintenance issues at his new apartment in Tulsa.
He’s going to be fine. His parents? That remains to be seen.
I alternate hourly between bursting with pride at the young man Kyle has become, to worrying he’s too young to be out in this crazy world on his own. But, here’s the thing. It’s his life and his future, and this is the time he has chosen to jump right in the middle of it.
I keep reminding myself this is what his parents have always wanted for him. We’ve done our best to put him in position to succeed, and prayed daily — several times daily — for him to be able to do exactly what he is doing now.
Which leads me to one piece of advice I would give any young parents out there.
Be careful what you pray for, because “now” is going to get here quicker than you realize.