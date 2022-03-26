Stallard: Big truck, big heart, big help

East Texas took another sucker punch from Mother Nature overnight Monday and into the early hours Tuesday.
Storms battered much of the area, damaging homes, knocking down trees and flooding roads. The impact of Mother Nature’s double hissy fit was widespread, but Upshur County appeared to have taken the biggest hit.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for that area.
Kilgore, where I live with my wife and son, our almost famous dogs — Sarge and Bentley — and Murphy, the cat who mostly just tolerates us all, was largely spared from the storm.
I awoke Tuesday morning thankful for that, but also worried about my East Texas neighbors who weren’t so fortunate.
I dreaded getting online to check out the photos, videos and stories my colleagues at the News-Journal and sister newspapers in Tyler, Marshall, Kilgore and Carthage had already been out scrambling to produce.
As expected, it was heartbreaking.
But, something else happened Tuesday, and if you’ve lived in East Texas long enough you weren’t surprised by it. Folks around here didn’t shut down during a time of crisis.
They stood up and made damn sure they pulled their neighbors up with them.
I saw several social media posts from East Texans simply wanting to help those in need, but a post from one young man caught my eye for some reason.
Allow me to introduce you to Chandler Owens. He’s 19, drives a big truck and evidently has a heart about the size of one of the tires on that truck.
The first story and photos on the News-Journal’s Facebook page showing the horrendous aftermath of the storm posted at 10:03 a.m. Just a few minutes later, Chandler commented, “If you know anyone that’s in need of help, please reach out. I have a lifted truck and am ready to work.”
He wasn’t making idle chitchat either.
I tried for much of the day to get in touch with him via Facebook, and he hit me at around 5 p.m. saying he couldn’t talk but would check with me later.
“Later” was around 9:30 p.m. He had just gotten home after a full day of cleaning up Mother Nature’s mess.
To Chandler, spending the day trying to bring a little relief to those hurting instead of playing video games or watching television all day was a no-brainer.
“I’ve just always been raised to go out and help,” he said. “I know if my house got damaged from a natural disaster, I would love for people to come out and help my family or friends.”
Chandler is a self-taught whiz with computers and technology, and said his family typically comes to him when they have issues with phones or computers. His parents have urged him to “do something in technology,” for a living, but the kid who became a junior volunteer firefighter in East Mountain when he was 16 is leaning toward something a little different.
“My dream job would be to become a fire chief or something in a fire department,” he said.
As sports editor at the Longview News-Journal, I get to write daily stories about the athletic accomplishments of some great kids in East Texas, and I love my job because of those kids.
But, I love East Texas because of folks like Chandler Owens, who often get overlooked since the good things they do aren’t witnessed by thousands of cheering fans in big stadiums or gymnasiums.
So, If you see Chandler, shake his hand or give him a hug and tell him you appreciate him. He’ll be easy to recognize.
Just look for the kid in the big truck driving around looking for someone to help.